Olivia Jade Said Lori Loughlin Told Her To Watch Out For Her Reputation

Long before the college admissions cheating scandal ensnared Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” actress apparently warned daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli to safeguard her reputation.

That admonition now may resonate in ways the mom didn’t anticipate.

In a June 2018 YouTube video, Olivia Jade recounted sneaking out of the house without her parents finding out. As a 16-year-old, she said she visited her boyfriend in Santa Barbara while her parents were away. And there was the time she got home at 7:30 a.m., but lied her way out of it.

She confessed to doing some “really shady [bleep]” and marveled that she didn’t get caught. Her parents tried to keep tabs on her, she emphasized.

“Really their only thing for me was about safety ― like don’t Uber by yourself ... be classy, you only get one reputation, that whole sort of thing. Glad I listened to them. I think I came out decent.” (Fast forward to 10:00 for those comments.)

The entire family has experienced fallout from the federal charges that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to fraudulently get Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as crew athletes, even though neither participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli faced a judge in Boston Wednesday to hear charges that they conspired to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, but did not enter a plea. They were joined by other prominent parents, including “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, who also were charged in the college admissions scheme.

Hallmark has severed ties with Loughlin, and she reportedly won’t be appearing on the final season of the “Full House” sequel “Fuller House.”

Olivia Jade, who is not charged, also has felt the impact of the scandal. The social media influencer lost her makeup branding ties with Sephora and has been ridiculed for a past video in which she said she was at school to party and for game days. People magazine, citing an unnamed “source of the family,” reported that Olivia Jade is “very upset with her parents” and “has no intention of returning to school.”

Olivia Jade said her mother, Lori Loughlin, told her to watch out for her reputation. (Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images) More