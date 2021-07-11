Olivia Jade Giannulli Reacts to Gossip Girl Reference About Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison

Olivia Jade Reacts to Gossip Girl Reference About About Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison

XOXO! Olivia Jade Giannulli is setting the record straight.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old influencer reacted to a line about her family in the premiere episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. The scene in question referenced her mother Lori Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

About more than halfway through the inaugural episode of the HBO Max revival, character Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) says, "You as someone who loses is bad for business," before friend and fellow student Luna La (Zión Moreno) replies, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

Sharing a clip of herself watching the scene to TikTok, Olivia shook her head as the show played, simply writing, "No, I didn't," in the caption of her video. She also turned off comments on her social media post.

In May 2020, Loughlin, 56, admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple paid $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing Loughlin to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin started her prison sentence in October and served nearly two months before she was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December. Giannulli was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19 and was released from home confinement in May, marking the end of his five-month sentence.

Olivia previously spoke out about feeling "publicly shamed" for her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal back in March.

Posting a TikTok at the time, Olivia shared a message she learned from a "very inspirational woman" in the wake of the incident.

"We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" she explained. "And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

Olivia continued, "I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

"I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid. It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse," she said. "You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."