Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi Are 'Casually Dating,' Says Source

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are exploring a new relationship with one another.

"Olivia and Jacob are casually dating," a source tells PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Giannulli, 22, and Elordi, 24, were photographed taking an afternoon stroll in the Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood. The two dressed casually for the day and Elordi was also seen walking his golden retriever, Layla, at the time.

But while their new romance continues to blossom, the source says the 21-year-old YouTube star is still in contact with her ex Jackson Guthy.

"Olivia is happy, but she and Jackson still talk often," adds the insider. "It wouldn't be a surprise for anyone to see them get back together."

Reps for Giannulli and Elordi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Giannulli previously confirmed her split from the singer-songwriter in August while responding to a follower who asked if she was single during an Instagram Story Q&A.

"I am indeed," she said of her relationship status while also sharing a selfie.

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade/instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy

Olivia and Guthy, 25, previously split in 2019 in the wake of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have both served prison time for their involvement.

However, the couple rekindled their romance by that August, with Guthy sharing a photo on his Instagram featuring the pair kissing in front of a mirror.

"Lil monkey 💕I love you," the singer wrote in the caption at the time.

Elordi, meanwhile, split from model Kaia Gerber last month after a year of dating.

Prior to their breakup, Elordi raved about Gerber, 20, in his January/February cover story with Men's Health. The publication noted the interview occurred before their split was announced.

"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he said. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

Elordi has also previously been linked to his Euphoria castmate Zendaya Coleman and his former Kissing Booth costar Joey King.