Olivia Jade Celebrates the New Year After Lori Loughlin’s Prison Release: 'Keep the Vibes Good'

Olivia Jade Giannulli is saying goodbye to 2020.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli shared a series of photos and videos on Friday celebrating the start of the new year.

“2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?” she wrote alongside the post, which showed her smiling and dancing with friends.

The post came less than a week after Loughlin, 56, was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, on Monday morning after finishing her sentence for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husband is still serving his five-month sentence.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that following her release, the Full House star shared an emotional reunion with daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21.

“It’s the end of a very long ordeal," said the source.

A second insider added that the actress "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

In May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.