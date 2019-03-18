Olivia Jade's Former Classmate Opens Up About College Cheating Scandal: 'I'm Not Surprised'

One of Olivia Jade‘s former classmates, YouTube lifestyle and beauty blogger Harlow Brooks, got candid about going to high school with the star days after news of the college admissions scandal broke.

Once Brooks learned that Olivia’s mom, actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughters had been rowers so they could get into USC on an athletic scholarship, the blogger decided to divulge more information about what high school life was like for Olivia and her older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli.

“When this whole cheating scandal came out, I’m not going to say I was surprised because we are in that world,” Brooks began, adding that she was going to “share a little bit of my tea.”

Brooks, now a high school senior, started her video by explaining that as she was starting her junior year, she moved to Los Angeles and enrolled in the same prestigious private school as the Giannulli sisters. “I remember when I was touring the school I saw a picture of Olivia Jade’s sister actually on the wall with the seniors and it was like, ‘Congratulations Bella for getting into USC!'” she said. “And I was like, Wow … USC is super hard to get into.”

“Then I remember hearing later that Olivia had also gotten into USC and I was like, Whoa, that’s kind of crazy because USC is very extremely hard to get into. So not only one sister, but both of them,” Brooks added.

While the blogger was impressed to hear the sisters had both gotten into the top-tier college, she admits she did assume it may have been because “their mom’s a celebrity” or she “donates a lot of money” to the school.

Brooks went on to open up about the high-pressure environment students faced at the high school (she transferred after one year) to get into the best colleges in the country.

“There’s a network of five to seven or so private schools in Los Angeles that are $30,000 to $45,000 in tuition every year. The work is literally harder than college. It is insane what these students go through to go to these schools because their parents think that they need to. They want them to go to Yale and Harvard and USC,” Brooks said.

While she still attended the high school, Brooks said she hardly had any extra time to do anything besides schoolwork and after school activities. So she couldn’t quite understand how Olivia still had the bandwidth to run a popular YouTube channel on top of all the work.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Apologized for Saying She Doesn’t ‘Really Care About School’ Ahead of Bribery Scandal

“I would have to get up at 6:00 a.m. every morning and I would leave school at 4:00 p.m. and then I would have six hours of homework,” Brooks, who had a class with Olivia and often saw her in the hallways, said. “It made me think, ‘How is she doing this?'”

“How does she travel for YouTube? How does she have time to make YouTube videos? An arrangement with the school or something?” she wondered. “It just didn’t make sense to me. These schools, your life is literally, 100 percent school.”