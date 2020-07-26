Olivia de Havilland, Oscar winner who starred in 'Gone With the Wind,' dies at 104

Actress Olivia de Havilland, seen at the 2003 Oscars, has died at age 104. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Olivia de Havilland, the dignified and dogged Oscar-winning actress and last surviving star of Gone With the Wind who feuded with sister Joan Fontaine, and bucked the old Hollywood studio system, died in her sleep on Saturday, July 25, Entertainment Weekly reports. She was 104.

“Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris,” the star’s former lawyer, Suzelle M. Smith, said in a statement to Variety.

A fighter to the end, de Havilland marked the day before her 101st birthday with a lawsuit: On June 30, 2017, she sued FX and producer Ryan Murphy over her depiction in the Emmy-winning backstage docudrama series Feud: Bette and Joan. In 2018, the California Court of Appeal of the Second District ruled against de Havilland, and her attempt to appeal the decision was declined.

During a screen career that endured for more than 50 years, de Havilland won two Best Actress Oscars, her first for 1947's To Each His Own and then for 1950's The Heiress.

De Havilland and Fontaine, a Best Actress winner for 1942's Suspicion, are the only siblings and sisters in Oscar history to have each claimed a statuette in the lead-acting categories.

De Havilland was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards. Other notable credits include The Adventures of Robin Hood and The Snake Pit.

Her most famous screen performance was as the unwaveringly good Melanie Wilkes in Gone With the Wind. Released in 1939 when de Havilland was just 23, the Civil War epic won eight Oscars and reigned as the all-time box-office champ for more than 25 years. When its grosses are adjusted for inflation, the movie remains Hollywood's top money-maker, though this year it has been at the center of controversy regarding its depictions of slavery and now comes with a disclaimer on HBO Max.

Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable and Leslie Howard, whose characters along with de Havilland's comprised Gone With the Wind's central love quadrangle, all passed away decades ago. The other featured members of the cast are gone, too, including Hattie McDaniel, who beat out de Havilland for the 1939 Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

De Havilland played Melanie in Gone with the Wind. (Photo: Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

When asked about her status as the lone living link to the film, de Havilland observed, "That's strange because Melanie is the only one who dies in the movie."

Born July 1, 1916, in Tokyo to British parents, de Havilland first made an impression as the girl to Errol Flynn's swashbuckling boy in a series of films, starting with 1935's Captain Blood, and including the early color entry 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood.

In all, de Havilland and Flynn made eight movies together. The couple, however, was never romantically involved, de Havilland insisted.

As a young single in Hollywood, de Havilland dated the likes of James Stewart and director John Huston.

In the public imagination, her love life was not nearly as compelling as the stony silence she maintained with her sister.

Fontaine, just 15 months de Havilland's junior, made her film debut the same year as her sibling. And while de Havilland scored the first Oscar nomination for the family (for Gone With the Wind), Fontaine took home the first Academy Award.

The 1947 Oscars proved a turning point for the sisters' long-tenuous relationship. When de Havilland took the trophy for the sentimental weepie To Each His Own, Fontaine went backstage to offer congratulations. As the press looked on, de Havilland blew past her.