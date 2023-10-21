Olivia Culpo Teases Venue for Wedding with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey in 'Best State in the Entire World’

The model, 31, got engaged to NFL star McCaffrey in April

Olivia Culpo/TikTok Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is spilling details about her wedding!

The model, 31, teased details of her wedding venue in a TikTok video posted Friday as she discussed the location, ahead of tying the knot with fiancé Christian McCaffrey — and revealed they will be marrying in Rhode Island where she grew up.

"I'm not going to tell you where it is yet," Culpo — who got engaged in April — teased of the venue for her upcoming wedding at the beginning of her new video, as she sat in a bedroom applying her makeup. "But I'm very excited," she added.

“I got here at, like, two in the morning,” Culpo shared in the clip.

“Aside from being really excited to see my wedding venue, I’ve been more excited to see what’s in the backyard — I’ll show you guys,” Culpo continued. She then inserted a clip of six puppies sitting in a pen on a grassy field outside. Although it wasn't clear where exactly the video was filmed, it appeared Culpo may have been at her parents' home in Rhode Island as she went on to explain that her uncle and parents’ golden retrievers “accidentally made it” leading to seven puppies, one of which had already found a home elsewhere.

Culpo then discussed how she had decided on her wedding venue. “It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married,” she said. “We were thinking Colorado for a while because that’s where Chris is from.”

Later in the video, after changing into an all-white outfit, Culpo revealed that she and fiancé McCaffrey are getting married in Rhode Island, where she grew up and where the couple held their engagement party in July.

“I have to say there is a lot of pride from our little state,” she said. “This is the smallest state in the country, for those of you who are maybe from the country and don’t know that.” Culpo added, “It's the best state in the entire world and…I’m getting married here! Aaaah!” as she jumped up and down.

Olivia Culpo/TikTok Culpo revealed her wedding venue in a video on TikTok on Friday

Earlier in the clip, the TV personality opened up about her plans to start a family right after getting married. “I feel like the day after my wedding I’m just going to rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” Culpo revealed.

“For a while, I thought it was going to be a bachelorette, but here we are now,” she also shared. Her make-up artist then made a brief cameo. “Pray for your future husband,” the model then jokingly said.

Culpo then revealed how she manifested meeting her fiancé. “That’s what worked for me,” she said. “I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things.”

Olivia Culpo/TikTok The engaged star also shared that she is getting married in Rhode Island

“Everybody obviously knows Lisa, my mother-in-law, and how close we are. And I remember on my list was I wanted somebody that was really close with their mom. And like, he’s so close with his mom. And just really random things,” Culpo continued.

In April, Culpo announced her engagement to McCaffrey after four years together in an Instagram post. At the time, she shared a photo of the San Fransisco 49ers star down on one knee proposing to her while she held her hands over her face in shock.

"♾️4.2.23♾️," Culpo captioned the post.

McCaffrey proposed with a ring designed by Ring Concierge during their vacation in Utah as the couple's pup Oliver Sprinkles watched on from the side.



