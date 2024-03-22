Olivia Colman Says Having Her Scene Cut From 'Barbie' Was 'Perfect For Me'

Olivia Colman looked on the bright side of being cut out of the smash hit “Barbie.”

Colman performed a scene in which she tried to steal the role of narrator from Helen Mirren as they argued over who is Britain’s grande dame of acting, Mirren recalled last month.

Although the exchange was “very funny,” Mirren said, it didn’t make the final cut.

Colman told IndieWire on Wednesday she knew something was up when she was patched into a call with director Greta Gerwig and producer David Heyman.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I know what this must be [for],’” Colman said. “It made perfect sense, because [the scene] didn’t add to the story, it was just fun. Maybe they were running over, I don’t know. But it was kind of perfect for me, because I got paid for the job, and then no one could say I was shit in it.”

Sure, having a part in a $1.4 billion box office juggernaut like “Barbie” would have its perks, but Colman has a fun story to tell and a career that’s still humming along.

She’s riding a career wave from her Emmy-winning stint as Queen Elizabeth on “The Crown” and has a new film called “Wicked Little Letters” coming out.

Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren Getty

