Oliver Stone Accused of Groping Former Playboy Model in ’90s

After coming to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s defense, Oliver Stone is now facing a sexual assault allegation of his own.

Former Playboy model Carrie Stevens has accused the renowned director of groping her at a party 26 years ago.

Stevens wrote in a Facebook post that Weinstein and Stone are “two of a kind.” Stevens, who was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in June 1997 and has since had small acting roles, said the filmmaker grabbed her breast at a party.

“I was only 22 years old. Oliver walked past me & grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party,” the now 48-year-old wrote on Thursday.

“I still remember the cocky grin on his face like he got away with something,” she added. “These douche bags are not above the law, and they should be held to the same standard as every other man. It’s common decency NOT to grab boobs, pu–ies (like our President does) … or any other body part of another uninvited. They should go back to preschool, because they must’ve missed the lesson … ‘keep your hands to yourself.'”

The model told the Daily News that she was at an event in honor of Stone at producer Ted Field’s home when the director “reached out and … honked it like a horn.”

The accusation follows Stone’s controversial remarks at the Busan International Film Festival, where he heads the jury, about the Weinstein scandal on Thursday. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct toward women, inclduing rape, spanning decades.

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” the director said. “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through either. He was a rival and I never did business with him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on that. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

He later clarified his comments and cut ties to the “Guantanamo” series due to the involvement of The Weinstein Company.

“I’ve been traveling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times,” Stone said in a statement issued Friday. “After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.”

Reps for Stone did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

