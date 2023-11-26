"Oliver!" comes to the Oak Ridge Playhouse stage Dec. 1-17

Hot sausage and mustard. Cold jelly and custard. Not your typical holiday leftovers but, instead, the glorious (and imaginary) food on the menu for the boys of Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!", onstage at Oak Ridge Playhouse select dates Dec. 1-17.

The Tony and Academy Award-winning musical interpretation of Charles Dicken’s novel, "Oliver Twist," tells the story of an orphaned boy who dreams of a full belly and a place to belong amidst the cruel realities (and people) of Victorian London.

The ravenous orphans of Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!" sing their hearts out at Oak Ridge Playhouse, Dec. 1-17.

Finding acceptance amongst a group of thieves, Oliver meets the Artful Dodger (Danny Davis) and the loveable crime-lord, Fagin (Jon Zierden), who introduce him to a life of pickpocketing. However, it’s an incident with a kindly stranger that leaves Oliver hopeful for the warmth of a family unlike he has ever known, but villainous Bill Sikes (Jacob Moreno) threatens to destroy it all. Oliver will tug at the heartstrings of all generations as he dares to trust in others, search for love, and ask for more.

In true Dickensian fashion, darker themes of poverty, hunger, and domestic violence linger at the surface of this tale just long enough to be overshadowed by the equally uplifting themes of resilience, redemption, and kindness.

Just as the workhouse boys long for a hot meal, so do members of our own community. To help fight hunger in East Tennessee, Oak Ridge Playhouse will be collecting non-perishable food items at every performance of "Oliver!" to assist Second Harvest Food Bank. Patrons are encouraged to drop off donated goods on their way in to see the show. Tickets for "Oliver!" can be purchased online at www.orplayhouse.com, or by calling the box office at (865) 482-4877, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

This production is made possible through additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the state of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Ash Goodwin is the arts administrator for the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: "Oliver!" comes to the Oak Ridge Playhouse stage Dec. 1-17