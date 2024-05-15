Oldtime Fiddlers host acoustic circle jam in Bandon

May 14—The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, Dist.5, will be hosting an acoustic circle jam at the Odd Fellows Hall on 42S just past the first signal in Bandon.

The jam will begin at 1 and end at 3 PM. The public is invited to come listen and/or play with us. There is no charge. The date is May 18th, Saturday.

We do not use any electrified instruments, woodwinds or brass. Refreshments and coffee will be available. Bring your fiddle, guitar, etc. and join in the fun. There will be a meeting for members only at 11 AM. For more information, please call 541 572 5532 or 541 808 2493