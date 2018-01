Oldman wins at SAGs where ‘silence breakers’ are celebrated

He is now a frontrunner to bag an Oscar for playing Winston Churchill.

Gary Oldman has come another step closer to an Oscar with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where “silence breakers” who spoke out about sexual harassment were celebrated.

Ashley Judd, Oliva Munn and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the ceremony for making allegations against high profile figures.

Rosanna Arquette, who was one of the actresses to allege she was harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.

The Oscar winner told Arquette: “You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

The pair also paid tribute to other accusers, including Asia Argento, Judd and Mira Sorvino, who also made allegations against Weinstein.

Anthony Rapp, who alleged he was harassed by Kevin Spacey, was also praised by Tomei.

“We are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation,” the actress said

“[We’re] here supporting many women: Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino. So many… Anthony Rapp… All of you, thank you.”

Thank you @marisatomei for your kind words and acknowledgment. I wish you and everyone involved in this movement strength and courage. All the very best wishes to you. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) January 22, 2018

Rapp expressed his appreciation for the speech, writing on Twitter: “Thank you @marisatomei for your kind words and acknowledgment.

“I wish you and everyone involved in this movement strength and courage. All the very best wishes to you.”

Oldman and The Crown star Claire Foy were the only British winners at the ceremony, which saw big wins for movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and TV series Big Little Lies.

We can pinch you if you want, Gary, but you're not dreaming! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/2eXO9cOxz0 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Oldman won the prize for outstanding performance by a leading actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

He already bagged a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for the role and is nominated for a Bafta, and is now one step closer to scoring his first Oscar.

He has only been nominated once, for a supporting prize for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Gary Oldman takes home his first ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/dTvhgUjIHI — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Speaking backstage after his win, he played down his string of awards triumphs, but said he is enjoying himself.

Asked how his standing in Hollywood has been changed by his recent success, he said: “You have your moment in the sun, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to keep working.

“God forbid, I could get sick, I could get hit by a car.

“We have today but there’s no guarantee we’re going to get tomorrow.

“So my feeling is: enjoy the moment in the sun, it will eclipse, it always does, and it will be someone else standing up here next year. I’m enjoying it.”

Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Foy won the prize for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for playing the Queen in Netflix series The Crown but was not present to collect her prize.

Claire Foy takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/RQp62rSri2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Arquette and Tomei presented the outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series to Nicole Kidman for playing a domestic violence victim in Big Little Lies.

After embracing her co-stars and fellow nominees Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, the actress, 50, said: “How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old.

“Twenty years ago we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives.

“That is not the case now, we have proven that we are potent and powerful and viable.”