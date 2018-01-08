Oldman and McGregor triumph at Golden Globes dominated by harassment scandal

Winnners and presenters wore black in solidarity with the victims of sexual violence.

The sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood dominated a Golden Globes ceremony where Brits were largely shut out.

Nominees and presenters dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual violence, as winners spoke out about abuse in support of the Time’s Up campaign for gender equality.

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh were the only Brits to triumph at the ceremony, where projects with women at the centre were richly rewarded.

Oldman scored the best actor in a drama prize for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while McGregor won the best actor in a limited TV series for playing twins in Fargo.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan beat the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Dame Helen Mirren to win the best actress in a comedy film for Lady Bird, which was named best comedy film.

British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh won the best screenplay prize for his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was also named best drama film.

Female-centric shows Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale dominated the television categories at the ceremony, which was the first major awards show since the sexual harassment scandal, triggered by allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, gathered pace.

Big Little Lies was named best limited TV series, while stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard were all singled out for acting prizes.

