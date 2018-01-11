Oldman and Hawkins among Britons up for Critics’ Choice Awards

Daniel Kaluuya, Daniel Day-Lewis and Claire Foy are also up for awards at the Santa Monica event.

Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins and Daniel Kaluuya are up for best acting accolades at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where The Shape Of Water enters as the frontrunner.

Fresh from his victory at the Golden Globes, Oldman goes into the Santa Monica ceremony on Thursday again nominated for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

He faces fellow Britons Daniel Day-Lewis, in Phantom Thread, and Get Out’s Kaluuya in the best actor in a movie category.

Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan, who triumphed at the Globes for her performance in Lady Bird, is up for best actress, as is Hawkins in The Shape Of Water.

Hawkins’ film leads the way with 14 nominations including best director for Guillermo Del Toro who will face Christopher Nolan, for Dunkirk, and British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Unlike the Globes, which was criticised for nominating no women directors, Greta Gerwig is the sole female in the category with Lady Bird.

It will be seen whether stars choose the night to continue the focus on Hollywood’s sexual harassment and abuse scandal.

The host is Olivia Munn, the actress who is among the women to accuse producer Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

She follows from last year’s host TJ Miller, who has denied a renewed allegation of sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

James Franco is nominated for best actor for his performance in The Disaster Artist but since his Globes victory on Sunday he has been forced to deny sexual misconduct allegations and was axed from an event by The New York Times.

Britons also feature in the television categories with Ewan McGregor nominated for best actor in a limited series for his Globe-winning performance in Fargo.

Claire Foy is in contention for a best actress award for best drama-nominated The Crown, while Emilia Clarke is up for best supporting actress in Game Of Thrones.

David Thewlis and Alfred Molina have supporting actor nods for their performances in Fargo and Feud: Bette And Joan respectively.

The awards are organised by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

The 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, California, will be broadcast from 5pm local time, which is 1am on Friday in the UK.