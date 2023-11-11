Oldham Coliseum: Ex-Corrie actress reignites calls to save theatre

Julie Hesmondhalgh is one of a number of stars who have been fighting to reopen Oldham Coliseum

Former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has said "arts and culture matter massively to small struggling northern towns" ahead of a flash-mob event to try save a local theatre.

Oldham Coliseum closed in March after losing all of its funding from Arts Council England.

A campaign to save the theatre has been backed by a host of stars who honed their talents at the auditorium.

Ms Hesmondhalgh said the Coliseum held a "special place" in people's hearts.

"It is seen very much by that community in Oldham as the jewel in its crown and the news that it was going to close was so shocking to so many of us and, of course, there was this momentum and passion at the time," she told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It was on all the national news because it felt like a real moment in taking something away from a small northern town that really needed it."

Oldham Council aims to build a £24m theatre on Greaves Street and a new public space to stage outdoor events as part of its cultural quarter plans.

But Ms Hesmondhalgh said despite those proposals there was still a need for the Coliseum in the town.

"This new theatre will just be an arts centre for visiting small companies, musicians, tribute bands, comedians," she said.

"It can't exist as a producing theatre and that is a really precious thing."

Oldham Coliseum closed its doors in March

A new theatre is scheduled to be completed by 2026

A flash mob event is scheduled to take place at 15:30 GMT as part of a continued effort to save the building, on what would have been the opening day of the Coliseum's annual pantomime.

"What we're trying to do is just start a new positive, conversation," said Ms Hesmondhalgh, who started her career at the Coliseum.

"Beautiful buildings matter to towns especially to struggling small northern towns and arts and culture matter massively to small struggling northern towns as well.

"It brings people together, it brings money into the town in terms of people visiting, using bars, restaurants, hotels but more than that it's something about the spirit of a town that has a place for them to go.

"It matters so much."

