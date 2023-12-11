Old Video Resurfaces Of Teyana Taylor’s Daughter, Junie, Breaking Up A Fight Mid-Performance

As Teyana Taylor continues to blossom in her acting career and professional pivot as a creative director, an old video from her days as a musician has surfaced of her eldest daughter, Junie Shumpert, embodying the phrase: “The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.”

During a stop on her Last Rose Petal Tour from November 2021, the mother-daughter duo stopped performing when they noticed a fight had broken out. Taylor hopped on the mic and declared, “I know there ain’t no f**king fighting when my baby performing. I’ll jump right in that motherf**king crowd and get it crackin’ with all you motherf**kers. Y’all not about to be fightin’ when my baby performing.” A then five-year-old Junie chimed in, “Whoever getting sassy needs to get out!”

She continued, “That’s one thing I know! Period, pooh.” Junie redirected her energy to the DJ, in an effort to resume the show. “If y’all don’t play my music, I’m beating y’all up,” she stated. “Play my music right now!”

Fans had mixed reactions to the resurfaced video. Recently, someone tweeted, “Am I the only person on the timeline that doesn’t find this cute?”

Meanwhile on Instagram, another fan noted, “Maybe it’s because I don’t have children but while people are complaining about her ‘acting too grown,’ I’m genuinely impressed by her willingness to express herself with that level of sternness, her ability to articulate her thoughts the way she does and I truly admire her confidence to fearlessly address such a large and seemingly uncontrollable crowd so authoritatively, at such a young age. As her mom, I’d be proud of her evolving emotional intelligence.”

The video’s reemergence comes after Taylor addressed rumors regarding her divorce from Iman Shumpert. She filed for divorce earlier this year, but only confirmed their separation in September.

Of the divorce, the A Thousand And One actress shared, “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children, I will continue to do. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces, Junie & Rue, like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all.”

In her divorce petition, Shumpert was accused of extreme emotional and mental abuse towards Taylor and she considers their marriage to be “irretrievably broken.” She is requesting primary custody of their children.

