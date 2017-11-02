Old Vic accused of ignoring Kevin Spacey's sexual behaviour

London’s Old Vic theatre has been accused of ignoring concerns about Kevin Spacey’s sexual behaviour while he was its artistic director.

Spacey took charge of the theatre for 11 years from 2004, but since allegations have been made about incidents of sexual harassment surround the star, actors and former staff have said that it was an open secret.

A Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos said that he was ‘squeezed’ by Spacey in the theatre’s bar, and had a ‘couple of unpleasant encounters’ with him.

Another former employee told The Guardian: “We were all involved in keeping it quiet. I witnessed him groping men many times in all sorts of different situations.”

The Old Vic issued a statement following accusations from the actor Anthony Rapp that he’d been sexually harassed by Spacey at a party when he was 14, saying that it was unaware of any impropriety while he was its creative director.

View photos

“During Kevin Spacey’s tenure as artistic director no complaints were made against him,” said a spokesperson earlier this week. “No complaints have been made since he left.”

However, The Guardian has spoken to several former employees who say that many young men who worked there had ‘a Kevin Spacey story’.

Cavazos said that Spacey would often invite young male actors to the theatre on the pretence of a ‘talk about their careers’.

“When they arrived at the theatre, [Spacey] had prepared a picnic with champagne on the stage, beautifully lit,” he said.

“Had I been a woman, I probably would not have hesitated to identify it as such, but I suppose that the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things’.”

Another former Old Vic employee, who requested to remain anonymous, said that he saw Spacey take advantage of a friend at a party in 2011.

“We were all involved in keeping it quiet. I witnessed him groping men many times in all sorts of different situations … at his apartment in North Lambeth and even at the Old Vic itself and his favourite pub the Pineapple, which is right near the Old Vic. He was taking advantage of the fact that he is this great icon,” he said.

“He touched men on the crotch. Doing it really fast so they couldn’t get out of the way.”

Rebecca Gooden, who was an intern at the theatre in 2010, said that stories about Spacey’s behaviour were common, and that following an earlier incident ‘pretty’ young men were not hired to work at the theatre.

“There was a running ‘joke’ about it,” she said. “I was informed that I was not allowed to talk about it outside the theatre. I am honestly sickened that the theatre has chosen to plead ignorance.”

In a new statement, the theatre management said: “The Old Vic is not currently in a position to comment on specifics of what may have taken place in the past.”

It added that it has set up a ‘confidential line of communication’ by which inappropriate behaviour can be reported.

The news follows another allegation that he groomed a 17-year-old actor in New York in the 80s.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for Spacey told Variety yesterday. “No other information is available at this time.”

Read more

Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment

Spacey accused of ‘grooming’ second teen actor

Production on House of Cards suspended



