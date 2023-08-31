Old Hollywood Oscars Scandals And Stories That Prove Drama Always Wins

Business TechCrunch

X this week confirmed it's lifting its ban on paid political ads -- a move it committed to earlier this year, shortly after Elon Musk took over the social network previously known as Twitter. The company had originally banned such ads back in 2019 under then-CEO Jack Dorsey's management, claiming at the time that "political message reach should be earned, not bought." The company had defined the banned content as "content that references a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome," it said.