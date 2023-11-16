Old FBI Files Claim Donald Trump's Second Wife Marla Maples Allegedly Had an Affair With This '90s Singer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s love life has been an open book for quite some time — from his very public affair with Marla Maples to his alleged romp with sex worker Stormy Daniels. It’s pretty safe to say that the former president has not always been loyal to his wives. However, there’s one jaw-dropping story that popped up in an old FBI file that reportedly revealed Maples also stepped out on Donald Trump during a brief split.

More from SheKnows

The legal papers were released in 2019 and document a brewing love triangle between Donald Trump, Maples, and romantic-ballad crooner Michael Bolton. At the time, Maples was living at the Trump Parc condo building when she “had bought singer Michael Bolton back to her room following Trump’s departure for a West Coast trip,” according to the documents obtained by Inside Edition. Donald Trump caught wind of the tryst and in 1994, discussed the matter with Vanity Fair.

Singer Michael Bolton attends the Toys R’ Us Children Fund 18th Annual Benefit Dinner at the Marrriot Marquis April 9, 2003 in New York City.

He admitted, “I left her. I left her like a dog,” which gave Maples plenty of space to go and pursue Bolton. But Donald Trump didn’t like that idea because he hated losing. “A guy like me, a competitive guy, it’s like an affirmation that the girl has to be great because the No. 1 singer has fallen for her,” he boasted. That’s when Donald Trump lured her back and married her in 1993, and Bolton was left in the dust.

Buy Now 'The Soul of It All: My Music, My Life' by Michael Bolton $17.83

The FBI documents came to light from a legal case involving Maples’ former publicist, Chuck Jones. He’s the one who not only stole nude photos and shoes (weird) from his client, but also spilled the tea about her alleged affair with Donald Trump’s bodyguard, Spencer Wagner, in 1996. It’s a very tangled web that Donald Trump and his wives like to weave, but we never expected to hear Bolton’s name thrown into the equation.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.