'Old Dads' Exclusive Clip

Bill Burr and Bobby Cannavale star in Burr's comedy about three friends who become fathers late in life.

- OK, I can get the VFW to give us the space for free. My buddy Mitch has a wholesale liquor company. We can get the booze at cost. And that just leaves the entertainment and the auction.

- But what's the theme?

- What's the theme? You know, everybody takes an Uber, we all get ripped, take a night off from our kids.

- You know what, Jack? I think she's right. I think we need a theme.

- Yes, we-- we definitely need a theme. Last year's theme was the Puerto Rican Day Parade. We had Tito Puente, Junior--

- How about an '80s theme party?

- Now there's an idea.

- Tank tops, T-tops, and blow, baby.

- "Miami Vice!"

- That's what started that whole thing. You know, people wore the sport coats with the t-shirt underneath it.

- Yeah, no socks. Remember? You fold over the pant, roll it up--

- No-- yeah.

- --boom! Hummer.

- Are we reliving your childhood or planning a party?

- I'm always down for a party.

- I am too.

- Right?

- Some of us weren't even born in the '80s. So I just think that, like, why would we be looking backwards, you know? Like, our whole vibe here at this school and this whole community is-- is looking forward. And I just don't think it really lines up.

