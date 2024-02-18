Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park launches 40th season, says goodbye to founding director

Through sweltering heat and blustery cold, through literal fires and floods and even through a global pandemic, Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park has been bringing the classics — especially those by and about The Bard himself — to Oklahoma City stages for four decades.

And through it all, Kathryn McGill, the classical company's co-founder and executive and artistic director, has been the guiding force, rallying casts, crews and audiences with the slogan, "Prepare ye for a lark."

Director Kathryn McGill, Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's executive and artistic director and co-founder, watches as cast members rehearse for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Twelfth Night" in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

As the nonprofit professional theater embarks on its 40th anniversary season with its Feb. 22-March 10 production of William Shakespeare's timeless comedy “Twelfth Night,” it's also a farewell run for McGill, who is readying to retire.

"It was just a dream (when we started). It was even by chance that I came back to Oklahoma — it was just kind of serendipitous — and that I met Jack O'Meara. And we started talking about theater," McGill said.

"I'm very proud, grateful, flabbergasted. Shocked — all of those things. Time sneaks up on you. Life sneaks up on you. ... I remember when we had the 20th anniversary. I was like, '20th anniversary? This is impossible!' And I felt terribly old then. So, imagine my shock now that it's not 20, it's double that."

What Shakespearean hits is the OKC theater planning for its 40th anniversary season?

Founded in 1985 by McGill and O'Meara, her husband, who died in 1989, Oklahoma Shakespeare is celebrating its 40th anniversary by bringing some of The Bard's biggest hits to its indoor and outdoor stages in the historic Paseo Arts District.

The lineup includes "Twelfth Night" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which the company performed in its first season, along with enduring favorites "Hamlet" and "Macbeth."

"We decided to go with a Shakespeare-heavy season because people want to see us do Shakespeare," McGill said.

The season also will include the theater's original holiday hit "Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker," plus a summer 40th anniversary party that also will celebrate McGill's retirement.

Jacey Nichole, left, and Bell Reeves rehearse for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Twelfth Night" in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Here's a look at what Oklahoma Shakespeare is planning for its 40th season:

'Twelfth Night'

When: Feb. 22-March 10.

Where: Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's Indoor Black Box Theatre, 2920 Paseo.

Oklahoma Shakespeare is starting its 40th season by going back to "Twelfth Night," the first show the company performed in 1985 at Edmond's Hafer Park.

It all started with a parachute and a $300 grant.

"It's always been one of my favorite plays ... and I wanted to play Viola again. So, Jack directed, and I played Viola," McGill recalled. "We got a grant for like $300 from the arts council. ... A bunch of local actors got together; we borrowed costumes from OCU (Oklahoma City University). Somebody had access to a parachute, and that was our backdrop."

Now, "Twelfth Night" will be McGill's last show to direct as the company's artistic director.

"It's a play that I could happily direct and direct and direct. It's one of those plays that you always find something new," she said. "It's just a play that almost takes care of itself because it's got everything: It's got the comic subplot, then it's got the romantic and some great characters. And great language. It's beautiful, beautiful stuff."

Set in the fictional kingdom of Illyria, "Twelfth Night" is The Bard's beloved tale of cross-dressed disguises, mistaken identities and romantic complications. The comedy follows the shipwrecked Viola, who believes her twin brother Sebastian is dead, and so assumes his identity. She falls into service and in love with Duke Orsino, who is in turn in love with Countess Olivia.

Wil Rogers, left, and Jacey Nichole rehearse for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Twelfth Night" in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Oklahoma Shakespeare 40th Anniversary Party

When: 6 p.m. June 1.

Where: Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park, 2920 Paseo.

The festivities will begin with a VIP cocktail hour honoring McGill, followed by a buffet dinner and special performances by Oklahoma Shakespeare alumni.

The event will include remarks from OKC Mayor David Holt, a former member of the theater's young company.

"It will be a big reunion. ... We'll have a celebration honoring both the company members and tech people who've made all this possible, along with Kathryn," said Executive Producer Tyler Woods. "And then it will a fundraiser for us."

From left, Jacey Nichole, David Weber, Dillon Rasberry and Bell Reeves rehearse for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's production of “Twelfth Night” in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'

When: June 13-30.

Where: Shakespeare Gardens Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2920 Paseo.

Local actor, director and playwright Erin Woods will helm the company's first outdoor production of its 40th season.

A spellbinding tale of mischievous fairies, bemused lovers and wannabe thespians, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is one Shakespeare's most enduringly popular plays, a natural for Oklahoma Shakespeare's outdoor stage and a clear local favorite.

"Every year, somebody calls and says, 'Are you doing "Midsummer" this year?' Or they'll email, 'We're looking for a production of "Midsummer Night's Dream."' ... And it's always entertaining," McGill said.

Director Kathryn McGill, Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's executive and artistic director and co-founder, watches as cast members rehearse for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's production of "Twelfth Night" in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

'Macbeth'

When: Aug. 1-18.

Where: Indoor Black Box Theatre.

With a "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble," Oklahoma Shakespeare will stir up in August an indoor production of one of The Bard's most famously bloody tragedies.

Young talents Justin Marlow, Dillon Rasberry and Bell Reeves will direct Shakespeare's tale of ambition, betrayal, murder and witches.

"Something I've been working towards for 20 years is I want to find a way to keep kids here that have just graduated college. ... So, we're giving the kids a chance to play," Tyler Woods said. "They presented the Scottish play to us ... and we want to see what they can do with a minimalist, innovative concept."

'Hamlet'

When: Sept. 12-29.

Where: Shakespeare Gardens Outdoor Amphitheatre.

"Hamlet" is a ghost story, a psychological drama, a political epic and a family saga, all rolled up into one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies.

The play follows the titular protagonist, the Prince of Denmark, as he comes home from college to find his father dead, his newly widowed mother Gertrude remarried to his uncle, the newly crowned King Claudius, and a spooky apparition roaming the palace grounds.

Oklahoma Shakespeare just staged "Hamlet" in summer 2022, but the company was forced to cancel half the performances after a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast.

"We wanted another shot at 'Hamlet,' because it was cut short last time we did it," said Tyler Woods, who will direct. "And it's a natural fit for our 40th anniversary season."

'Jane Austen’s Christmas Cracker'

When: Dec. 5-22.

Where: Indoor Black Box Theatre.

Adapted by Erin Woods from the iconic novelist's books and family letters, the festive, family-friendly show has become a treasured yuletide tradition for Oklahoma Shakespeare.

A unique holiday experience, "Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker" is part Regency Era holiday party, part theatrical performance, part improvisational theater and part historical re-enactment.

"It's always a hit," McGill said. "It's very popular … just as Jane Austen is still very popular."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Shakespeare stages 'Midsummer,' 'Macbeth,' Hamlet' in 40th year