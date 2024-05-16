Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan to donate merchandise profits from OKC concert to Barnsdall

Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan announced Wednesday that all merchandise profits from his upcoming Friday night show in Oklahoma City will be donated to help Barnsdall recover from the recent EF4 tornado.

During Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour", the musician will perform two shows in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday at the Paycom Center.

All merch profits from OKC night one will be donated to help Barnsdall recover from the horrible tornado.

I’m not saying this for credit, I’m just letting anyone going to the show know where your money will go after the show.

"I’m not saying this for credit, I’m just letting anyone going to the show know where your money will go after the show," Bryan said in a social media post. "I love you guys and I’m so stoked to play"

The devastating tornado tore through the small city of Barnsdall in Osage County on May 6 before leaving destruction in Bartlesville to the northeast. The tornado resulted in two deaths.

It's the second time the rural community of 1,400 was affected by a tornado this year, after another tornado damaged homes on April 1.

For ticket information about Bryan's upcoming shows, visit https://www.zachbryan.com/tour.

