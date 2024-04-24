LANSING ― A 2019 Okemos High School graduate was crowned Miss Michigan 2024 Sunday, and she will now compete for the title of Miss USA in California.

Alma Cooper, 22, is a United States Military Academy at West Point graduate now attending Stanford University in California.

She also is the "first active-duty Army officer" to be chosen as Miss Michigan, she said in an essay titled "Why I want to be Miss Michigan."

"Service comes in many forms and my only limitations are the ones I accept," she wrote. "This has been my guiding credo, an unshakeable belief that has fueled my path as an Afro-Latina woman from a predominantly white, rural Midwestern town, to compete as the first active-duty Army officer in Miss Michigan USA."

Cooper wrote that she wanted to use her win to uplift other girls of color.

“Other contestants may be drawn to pageants for their glitz and glamour, but I see the stage as an opportunity to represent the many girls of color who often go unseen and unheard, and to inspire others to free themselves from circumstances and perceptions about who they are.”

Alma Cooper, an Okemos High School Graduate, was named Miss Michigan 2024 on Sunday, April 21. She will now to compete for Miss USA 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Cooper has a degree in mathematics and is pursuing a master's in statistics with a data science track at Stanford University in California, according to her bio on Stanford's website.

Cooper is also a Knight-Hennessy Scholar at Stanford, a competitive graduate-level scholarship.

Cooper said she was pursuing data science to elevate the voices of underrepresented groups. Her undergraduate research thesis was on body mass index and the implications of it on the Army's recruiting goals.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X, @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Okemos grad Alma Cooper crowned Miss Michigan, hopes to uplift 'girls of color'