OKC artist hopes his new 26-foot-tall sculpture brings people 'Together Together'

A new public art piece, "Together Together" by Oklahoma artist Joe Slack, is set for public unveiling Wednesday in front of the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

After more than two and a half years of work, Joe Slack's 26-foot-tall, 18,000-pound steel sculpture "Together Together" has finally come, well, together.

"I am definitely a little bit of a different person than when I started it. It's like a four-year college program. When you go to this scale, you just learn new things. ... I've learned some things about myself, worked on a little more patience," Slack told The Oklahoman.

Measuring 12 foot wide and 12 foot deep and weighing nine tons, the Oklahoma City's sculptor's outdoor artwork is anchoring the northwest corner of the OKC Convention Center.

Commissioned by Allied Arts to mark its 50th anniversary in 2021, Slack's "Together Together" will be celebrated at a public unveiling at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, followed by a sunset toast and a private reception. (The event was originally scheduled for last week but postponed due to rainy weather.)

"I've lost a lot of sleep worrying, but I'm as happy as I could be, I think, with it," Slack said. "The people that have been helping me have been great; my team of assistants have been awesome. ... A lot of people have pitched in for this; it's definitely a community effort. It's fitting with the title 'Together Together.'"

Crews work Nov. 29 to put the finishing touches Joe Slack's "Together Together."

What should people know about the giant new sculpture outside the OKC Convention Center?

Slack is perhaps best known for his "Birdwatching OKC Thunder Lightning Dance Party," a more than 600-foot-long installation stretching along Classen Boulevard between NW 7 and NW 9.

Transported to the site in 12 different components on a 44-foot flatbed trailer, the OKC native said "Together Together" is the largest single piece of art he's ever created — at least now that it's fully assembled.

"They dropped off the trailer, and I haven't had a day off for even Thanksgiving since. ... I worked on those cold, cold days on the boom lift outside 25 feet in the air," Slack told The Oklahoman last week.

"I'm going in to buy stainless stainless steel polish right now, so I can polish the seating cubes around it. ... When I walk away, I want it to be as perfect as can be — and then the elements are going to do some things."

Underwritten by Rick and Lerri Cooper and W&W/AFCO Steel, "Together Together" memorializes the late W&W Steel executive Bert Cooper. Created in Slack's distinctive "primitive modern" style, the sculpture consists of three human figures standing together.

As the title indicates, "Together Together" is about bringing people together through personal connections and community dialogue.

The sculpture "The Kiss" by Oklahoma City artist Klint Schor was installed this fall in downtown OKC at the northeast corner of Robinson and Kerr at Oklahoma Commons.

What other new large-scale sculpture just debuted in downtown OKC?

Slack's "Together Together" is the second long-awaited large-scale public sculpture by a local artist to debut in downtown OKC in the past month.

Measuring 12 feet tall by 10 foot wide, Klint Schor's "The Kiss" debuted in November at the northeast corner of N Robinson Avenue and Robert S. Kerr at Oklahoma Commons. As the title indicates, the sculpture features two large abstracted heads locked in a kiss.

"They're not welded together; they're slotted into one another. So, each one is balancing the other," said Schor, adding that 4-inch miniature versions of "The Kiss" are for sale in the Oklahoma City Museum of Art store.

"It doesn't show any gender or religious (belief) of any kind. They're just two heads ... and they need each other to support one another because they're interlocked."

Touching on themes of love, hope and unity, Schor's large-scale piece was commissioned by Downtown OKC Initiatives through the Artist Invitational, a call for local artists to submit their ideas for public art and placemaking in downtown Oklahoma City.

"The Kiss" piece was commissioned in 2017 with a site in mind but not secured. Downtown OKC Initiatives and the artist pursued multiple locations for the large sculpture to no avail. In 2019, the artwork was to be donated to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for a planned sculpture garden, and Schor began fabricating and completed the sculpture.

But plans for the sculpture garden were scrapped in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sculpture's ultimate downtown home at Robinson and Kerr was finalized this year.

"There are different organizations that are just wanting to support ... public art in general, as a betterment to quality of life — along with the other mass projects that add to that better quality of life, like trails and the RAPID bus and wellness centers for seniors. So, it's a broader stroke, but the arts are a part of that stroke," Schor said.

"And to have work made by locals for locals is always a real treat."

Schor also has created the local public artworks "Glacial Erratics," a collection of five large steel boulders at Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake, and “Knot Column," a twisty yellow piece placed along Linwood Boulevard between N Brauer Avenue and N Douglas Avenue.

Growing up in OKC, Schor said the only large-scale public sculpture he could remember seeing in downtown was Alexander Liberman's bold red "Galaxy" outside Leadership Square. So, he's delighted by the growing opportunities in OKC that artists have to compete for and create public art projects.

"To have 'The Kiss' be a stone's throw from 'Galaxy' and have the piece sort of looking across the street at it is a huge honor," Schor said.

Crews work on Nov. 29 to put the finishing touches on the new public art "Together Together" by Oklahoma artist Joe Slack in front of the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

What are the artist's hopes for the new public artwork 'Together Together?'

For two large-scale public sculptures by two local artists to debut in downtown OKC within weeks of each other is interesting timing, Slack said, especially since both projects were years in the making.

Plus, he and Schor consider each other friends, as well as fellow artists. Last month, Slack attended the unveiling for "The Kiss," and Schor stopped by the OKC Convention Center a few days later to check in on Slack during the installation of "Together Together."

"A lot of times there's a misconception that you need to be from somewhere else to be good at something — or that you need to go somewhere else to get work in Oklahoma," Slack said. "It's a weird thing, but I think that's starting to change. You don't need to be an artist from Oklahoma that moves to Santa Fe to get a piece in Oklahoma."

After all the in-depth planning and physical labor — including 14 months of fabrication — the Oklahoma sculptor said he hopes that "Together Together" will provide a striking place for people to get together.

"I hope that it helps build a sense of community and is a placemaker for the convention center. Hopefully, it inspires young artists or young creatives ... that it's possible to make a living here," Slack said.

"Hopefully, it becomes a spot where people can take a break or gather. That would be ideal."

'Together Together' unveiling

What : Public unveiling for OKC sculptor Joe Slack's "Together Together," followed by a sunset toast and a private reception

When : 4:30 to 6 p.m. today

Where : Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100 Mick Cornett Drive, downtown OKC.

Information: https://www.facebook.com/alliedartsokc.

