O.J. Simpson joined Twitter, and people are protesting by following Ron Goldman's sister

O.J. Simpson has been making waves across the Twitterverse by joining the popular social media site. But in a sharp contrast to Simpson’s series of casual posts, sent from golf courses and sunny backyards, it’s Kim Goldman that’s gaining traction on the internet.

Writer Yashar Ali noticed that Kim Goldman, the sister of Ron Goldman, didn’t have nearly as many followers as Simpson. Ron, a waiter and friend of Nicole Brown Simpson, was brutally murdered alongside her in 1994.

“I see that the unrepentant murderer just joined Twitter. Can everyone do me a big favor? Please follow Ron Goldman’s sister, @KimEGoldman. She should have more followers than that monster,” wrote Ali.

As a result, Kim Goldman started gaining followers with rapid speed. On Saturday, she had around 7300. Later that day, she hit 10,000. Ali kept campaigning for more people to follow Goldman in a series of tweets.

Goldman, who appears as the host of a new podcast titled “Confronting O.J. Simpson,” is up to 36,000 followers as of Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Simpson who was acquitted of murdering Ron Goldman and former wife Nicole Brown Simpson in "The Trial of the Century," has taken to Twitter’s chatty style immediately. His first post on his account, a 22-second video that was viewed almost 2 million times in eight hours, is a video of him smiling as he declares that he has “a little getting even to do.”

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” says Simpson in the video, which looks like it’s taken from a golf course. “Now, there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there. So this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, this should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

In his follow-up video, Simpson shared how excited he was to be able to contribute his own point of view on social media.

“Hey Twitter world! You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want about me, with no accountability! Now, I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight,” he told the camera.

Simpson has over 509,000 followers on Twitter.

In a 1997 civil suit, he was found liable for thee wrongful deaths of Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. In October of 2017, he was released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year jail term for armed robbery.

