Ohio State spring game to be broadcast on national TV

Mar. 25—The Ohio State spring game is getting some "Big Noon" action.

Fox Sports and Ohio State announced Monday the annual Scarlet and Gray game will kick off at noon April 13 and air on the Fox network.

According to Ohio State, that will mark the first time any team's spring game is broadcast nationally.

A week later, Fox will head to Ann Arbor to give Michigan the same treatment for its spring game.

"I cannot wait for these," Joel Klatt, the analyst on Fox's No. 1 college football announcing crew, said in a video published to social media. "It's going to be a big April."

Spring games were once an after thought, but they have become big business over the last decade or two.

Since Ohio Stadium reopened after a significant multi-year renovation in 2002, Ohio State has averaged 61,258 fans for its spring games with a high of 100,189 in 2016.

Excluding a game held in Cincinnati in 2013 because of more work on Ohio Stadium and the 2021 game played under attendance restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State has averaged 64,542 fans at its spring games.

They have also been televised annually, typically by Big Ten Network since it launched in 2007.

Ohio State is in its third week of spring practice as March winds down.