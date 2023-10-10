Ohio Social Worker Accused of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old She Counseled After Mom Found Suspicious Texts

Payton Shires, 24, allegedly had sex across various locations in Columbus, Ohio, according to police

Colombus Police Department Payton Shires

An Ohio social worker has been arrested and charged for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old she was counseling in Columbus, Ohio, according to police reports reviewed by PEOPLE.

Payton Shires, 24, was arrested and charged after the victim’s mother found concerning text exchanges between the two regarding a “video,” which investigators say was of the two having sex, FOX 28, 10 WBNS and WSYX report.

Shires, from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was arrested on Friday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records, which state the offense date as Sept. 27.

Police arrested her after discovering a video, which they say shows that she “engaged in sexual conduct” on several occasions with a juvenile who she was counseling, according to a police report by the Columbus Division of Police. The report states Shires was charged with unlawfully having sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court records cited by 10 WBNS, the teenager’s mother notified authorities on Sept. 27 after she found text messages between her son and Shires. In the messages, Shires allegedly asked the child if he had "deleted the videos" and if his mother had seen the videos and messages, per 10 WBNS.

Days later, investigators discovered a video they say shows the two in different kinds of sexual activities in locations across Columbus, court documents say, according to the outlet. Investigators claim the incidents took place in September, per the outlet.

Shires previously worked with the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), the police report says. The organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the organization said on Tuesday they are “saddened by the situation” regarding their former employee and the youth who they said was “served by our organization.” It wasn’t immediately clear if Shires worked with the teen during her tenure at NYAP.

“NYAP has reported the situation to Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) and is collaborating with them and the Columbus Police Department on this case," the statement said.

Shires was arraigned on Saturday, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE. Her case was transferred to the court of common pleas after she waived her preliminary hearing, which was initially scheduled for later this month. It wasn't immediately clear if she has entered a plea.

Shires’ lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for further information when contacted on Tuesday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.