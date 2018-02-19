Oh darling! Joanna Lumley’s Baftas turn notches up over four million viewers

Stephen Fry hosted the show for the final time in 2017.

Joanna Lumley’s debut hosting the film Baftas notched up more than four million viewers – up on last year.

Sunday night’s British Academy Film Awards peaked at 4.6 million and averaged four million on BBC1.

Organisers said the glitzy ceremony notched up a 23.8% share of the audience, up on last year’s 3.9 million average and 21.5% share.

Last year, Stephen Fry hosted the film awards for the final time.

He later quit after 12 years at the helm of the show.

The awards, which saw celebrities wear black to show their support for the Time’s Up movement, was broadcast later than the actual ceremony, airing from 9pm to 11pm.

Endeavour, on ITV, airing between 8pm and 10pm, was watched by 4.5 million viewers and a 21% share.

The film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was crowned the big winner on Sunday night.