'Oh, Come On!': Jordan Klepper Stunned By Haley Voters' Admissions On Trump

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper couldn’t hide his frustration with Nikki Haley supporters who fiercely condemned Donald Trump but then in the same interview admitted they’ll still probably vote for the former president if, as is increasingly likely, he takes on President Joe Biden in November.

One Haley fan that Klepper talked with in North Carolina this week agreed with his assessment that Trump poses an existential threat to democracy and said she was “completely done” with the four-times-indicted ex-president.

However, the same woman admitted in the segment that aired Tuesday that a Trump-Biden rematch is “really gonna be a toss-up for me.”

“It’ll be Trump. But I’d rather just almost not vote. But I will,” she told a visibly stunned Klepper.

Watch the video here:

“It’ll be Trump, that guy you just said you were done with?” Klepper asked, later adding: “Why can’t you be done with Donald Trump?”

“He’s. It’s just. Hmm. And the sex cases and all the, I mean, come on, just the fact you have all the criminal stuff,” she responded.

“It’s insane,” said Klepper. The woman agreed.

“But if it’s him versus Biden, you will support him for president?” Klepper asked.

“I think so, yeah,” she responded.

“Oh, come on!” said Klepper.

Another man agreed that Trump is a threat to global security but then claimed voting for Biden was like “voting for nothing.”

Others that Klepper interviewed said it would be “really tough” and said they’d have to cry, crack open a beer and then pray on their decision.

Related...