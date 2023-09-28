Offset, Sexyy Red, Ludacris Among 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards Performers

Offset, Sexyy Red and Ludacris are just a few of the artists on tap for performances at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.

The network has announced a robust slate for its show, with Fat Joe set to host. To honor hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the event will continue its “Non-stop Hip Hop Party” with additional performances from Fivio Foreign and GloRilla, as well as a producer and DJ tribute from Scott Storch, Spinderella, Kool DJ Red Alert and Kid Capri, plus more to be announced.

The ceremony will also honor the 30th anniversary of hip-hop label So So Def with a group performance from founder Jermaine Dupri, along with Ludacris, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, Dem Franchize Boyz and more.

Continuing its tradition of featuring cyphers during the broadcast, BET has tapped Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to present this year’s cyphers featuring rappers Bun B, Cassidy, Lola Brooke, Symba, Foggieraw, Lady London and Scar Lip, as well as DJ E Feezy and DJ Runna. Digital cyphers will include That Mexican OT, Maiya the Don, DJ Hed and LaNell Grant.

As previously announced, 21 Savage and Cardi B lead the nominations with 12 nods apiece, followed by Drake with nine and DJ Khaled and Burna Boy with seven. Elsewhere, J. Cole accrued six nominations. Jay-Z, GloRilla and Coi Leray trailed close behind with five nods apiece. Other nominees include André 3000, Busta Rhymes, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Nas and more.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on the network on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m.

