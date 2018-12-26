Offset Gave Cardi B Thousands of Dollars of Shoes, Purses, and Jewelry for Christmas

For what is approximately our 4,389th article on Cardi B and Offset's allegedly paused relationship, we have a thrilling update on the estimated amount of money the Migos member spent on the Album of the Year contender’s holiday gifts.

The mathematicians over at E! News would like everyone to know that Cardi's holiday haul boasted "thousands of dollars" worth of shoes, including several variations of pumps, sandals, and booties. Offset also picked up six purses, including a couple of Chanel pieces (one of which goes for $6,950) and four Hermès Birkin bags (one of which goes for a reasonable $15,000). Additionally, jewelry was involved.

Below, catch a rip of a since-deleted Instagram post from Cardi B showing off some of the gifts. And no, I'm not sure why any of this even remotely matters either, but I digress.

Christmas Gifts from Offset to Cardi B pic.twitter.com/3YveasL5ir — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 26, 2018

Cardi recently responded to a wave of reunion reports with her signature candidness. "I just had to get fucked, that's all," Cardi said during a recent Instagram Live session. During the same livestream, she also advised that fans refrain from engaging with the company that leaked photos of the two in Puerto Rico.

With Cardi's Invasion of Privacy competing in multiple categories at the upcoming 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Offset is readying his debut solo project for release. The most recent update on the untitled album, which follows recently released solo entries from Takeoff and Quavo, suggested its release could still hit prior to sending 2018 to the bin.

