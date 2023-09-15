Offset Announces New Album ‘Set It Off,’ Drops Music Video for ‘Fan’

Offset_Photo-Credit_-LEEAY- - Credit: Courtesy of Motown Records

Offset will release a new album, Set It Off, on Oct. 13 via Motown Records. The rapper has previewed the LP with “Fan” along with a music video for the track that features Paige Hurd, Kai Cenat, and Fanum.

The song was produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle, and Thurdi. The video, directed by the rapper himself and shot in Los Angeles, sees Offset paying tribute to Michael Jackson.

“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” Offset said in a statement. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Set It Off will also feature Offset’s recent single, “Jealousy,” a collaboration with Cardi B. The track samples Three 6 Mafia track “Jealous Ass Bitches.” Its music video included a guest appearance from Taraji P. Henson, who portrayed the women in Cardi B’s friend group tasked with convincing her to breakup with her man. The track marked the sixth time the husband and wife duo collaborated on the same song, aside from their work with Migos.

Offset’s last album, Father of Four, arrived in 2019. In June, he and Quavo paid tribute to their late Migos band member Takeoff at the BET Awards with performances of “Hotel Lobby” and “Bad and Boujee.” Earlier in the year, the rapper dropped “Without You” in remembrance of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston last year.

Set It Off is available to preorder now. The album will arrive in a variety of formats, including CD, as a double LP on black vinyl, red vinyl (at Offset’s store) and olive green vinyl (exclusive to Spotify), and four different box sets. Offset has also teamed up Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to design an official Denim Tears collection to accompany the album.

