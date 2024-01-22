It’s Official: Sony Scraps $10B Zee Entertainment Merger in India

More than two years after announcing a bold $10 billion merger of its TV and streaming businesses in India with local giant Zee Entertainment, Sony Group said Monday that it is officially abandoning the deal.

“After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by the end date,” Sony said in a statement Monday from its offices in India. “Although we engaged in good faith discussions to extend the end date under the merger cooperation agreement, we were unable to agree upon an extension by the January 21 deadline.”

It added: “We remain committed to growing our presence in this vibrant and fast-growing market and delivering world-class entertainment to Indian audiences.”

Although Sony did not specify on Monday the conditions of the merger that went unfulfilled, a disagreement between the two companies over who would lead the combined entity spilled into public view in recent weeks. Zee has pushed for the continued leadership of its CEO Punit Goenka, but Sony was known to dislike that idea due to an ongoing investigation into Goenka’s conduct by India’s capital markets regulator.

The deal breakdown is a considerable setback for both Sony and Zee, which were looking to increase their scale at a time of growing consolidation and digital disruption within the fast-moving Indian entertainment landscape. According to local reports, Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, and former market leader Disney signed a non-binding term sheet late last year outlining a proposed merger of their Indian entertainment assets. Meanwhile, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other major players continue to invest heavily in India, now the world’s most populous country.

Estimated to be worth $10 billion, the Zee-Sony pact would have created a powerhouse with more than 70 linear TV channels, two streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV) and two legacy film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India).

