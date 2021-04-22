Official Memorial Services for DMX Have Been Announced

The Wrap

“They thought I was Anika Noni Rose, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Mandy Moore,” unmasked singer tells TheWrap (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) Tamera Mowry-Housley starred on some early ’00s Disney Channel original movies with her twin sister, Tia, but thanks to her recent stint competing as Seashell on “The Masked Singer,” Mowry-Housley thinks it’s time she moved onto big-screen Disney flicks — in particular, animated princess movies. After all, judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were all convinced at first that she was a celeb who had played one. “The one thing that I take as a huge compliment is that they all thought I was a Disney princess,” Mowry-Housley told TheWrap Wednesday ahead of her elimination on the two-hour episode, which also saw Crab unmasked as Bobby Brown. “My nickname is Princess, and my producer from ‘The Real,’ her name is Rachel Miskowiec, she said I remind her of ‘a walking Disney princess.’ So the fact that they were saying that was hilarious.” Also Read: Watch Ken Jeong ‘Finally’ Make a Friend on ‘Masked Singer’ Thanks to Guest Judge Rita Wilson (Exclusive Video) “They thought I was Anika Noni Rose, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Mandy Moore. And they all were in Disney animated films. So this is the universe saying, ‘Tamera, you need to be in an animated Disney film.'” In case you don’t remember, Rose voiced Tiana for “The Princess and The Frog,” Bell and Menzel played sisters Anna and Elsa in “Frozen,” and Moore starred as Rapunzel in “Tangled.” “To be compared to those ladies, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, so great,'” the former “Real” co-host said. “And then my heart dropped when Nicole guessed me. She didn’t say Tia! She said Tamera. She knew exactly who I was.” Also Read: Ratings: Nick Cannon’s ‘Masked Singer’ Return – and NBC Reruns – Leads Fox to Wednesday Win Yes, tonight Scherzinger managed to guess Mowry-Housley’s identity before she took off her mask. But some “Masked Singer” viewers had already figured it out a few weeks ago, a theory Mowry-Housley attributes to one specific clue about her husband, former professional baseball player Adam Housley. “In the beginning, they were so far off that I thought it had it in the bag. But then obviously more clues came along. And I think the one that did me in — especially online, because the first one, people had no idea, when I first sang. And I loved that moment, having grown up in the business, knowing that no one knows but they were going to know! It felt so good. But the clue that did it was when I said I’m married to a former jock, so a baseball player. That, they’re like, yeah. I don’t know why! But that’s when I became one of the top guesses, so I heard.” “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Read original story ‘Masked Singer’ Convinced Seashell She Needs to Become a Disney Princess At TheWrap