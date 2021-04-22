Official Memorial Services for DMX Have Been Announced

Abel Shifferaw
·1 min read

Image via Matthew Eisman/Getty

The official memorial services for legendary rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons have been announced.

There will be two memorial services, one on Saturday, April 24 at 4 pm ET and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 pm ET.

The public will be able to livestream both of the memorials. The Sunday Homegoing Celebration will be broadcast live on BET while Saturday’s Celebration of Life memorial, which will reportedly be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center will, be livestreamed on the rapper’s YouTube channel.

Only close friends and family will be allowed to attend the memorial services. 

 

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021 in New York after suffering from a heart attack. He was 50. 

Fans, celebrities, and other musicians like Swizz Beatz, Nas, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Missy Elliott, Eve, Foxy Brown, Busta Rhymes, and others mourned the iconic rapper following news of his death was revealed earlier this month. Streams of DMX’s music increased by over 900 percent following the rapper’s passing, Billboard reported last week. DMX’s compilation album​​​​​​​ The Best of DMX also jumped 71 spots to reach No. 2 on the Billboard 200.​​​​​​​

