It’s official: Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s divorce is (finally) finalized

Larsa Pippen is officially a single woman again.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce Wednesday, with their lawyers attending a virtual hearing to close the loops, Us Weekly first reported.

In a statement to the media outlet, Larsa’s attorney David J. Glass confirmed the news, saying the union was legally kaput Dec. 15, 2021.

“All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

Larsa, 47, and the former Chicago Bulls star, 56, were married since 1997 and share four kids. They split in 2018.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” Larsa told TMZ at the time. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.”

The Peacock personality and OnlyFans model did not comment on her current relationship status. Her most Instagram post shows her in front of a door in an animal print Michael Costello mini dress, with the caption: “What did you leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters,” with a laughing face emoji.