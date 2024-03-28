Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, E.T.

There are spoilers ahead. You might want to solve today's puzzle before reading further! E.T.

Constructor: Taylor Johnson

Editor: Amanda Rafkin

March 28, 2024

What I Learned from Today’s Puzzle

GIRLS (58A: "Hey, glad ___ only wanna get you high" (Guided by Voices lyric)) Guided by Voices is an indie rock band formed in Dayton, Ohio in the 1980s. "Hey, glad GIRLS only wanna get you high," is a line from their 2001 song, "Glad GIRLS." The song was nominated for the "Pot Song of the Year," an award bestowed by High Times magazine.

SEGAL (13D: "Gay Liberation" artist George) "Gay Liberation" is a sculpture by George SEGAL (1924-2000), which is part of the Stonewall National Monument commemorating the Stonewall riots of 1969. The sculpture, which depicts two loving, life-size couples, is located in Christopher Park in Manhattan, across from the Stonewall Inn. I did not recognize George SEGAL's name while solving, but when I researched "Gay Liberation," I realized I have seen this sculpture when my husband and I visited New York City in February 2019. As you can see from the photo, we were there on a slightly snowy day.

"Gay Liberation" by George Segal

Random Thoughts & Interesting Things

COLD (5A: How some people enjoy leftover pizza) I prefer my pizza warm, but I have certainly eaten pizza COLD. This is a fun clue angle, and it made me chuckle. Pizza is one of my favorite foods, so I'm a fan of its inclusion in clues.

PAWS (22A: Dog's "hands") Here's another clue I really enjoyed. It's also fun that this puzzle has something for dog lovers and cat lovers alike.

LIU (33A: "Kill Bill" actress Lucy) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) are martial arts films directed by Quentin Tarantino, and starring Uma Thurman as the Bride, a former member of an assassination squad known as the Deadly Vipers. Lucy LIU portrays O-Ren Ishii, another former Deadly Viper, who became the leader of a Japanese organized crime syndicate. The two movies were produced at the same time and originally planned as a single release, but were divided when the runtime was over four hours.

LINT (35A: ___ roller (pet owner's accessory)) Ha! This may be my favorite clue in this puzzle of many delightful clues. It's so true. Any time I'm leaving my house, I try to remember to use a LINT roller just before walking out the door.

EIFFEL TOWER (38A: Popular Parisian landmark) The EIFFEL TOWER is a 1,083-foot tower made out of wrought-iron latticework. It is located in Paris, France, where it was built as the centerpiece of the 1889 World's Fair. The TOWER is named for engineer Gustave EIFFEL, whose company designed and built it.

HAM (41A: Cubano meat) A Cubano is a HAM and cheese sandwich variation that includes roast pork, pickles, mustard, and (sometimes) salami in addition to HAM and Swiss cheese. The sandwich is made on soft, slightly sweet Cuban bread.

EUCALYPTUS TREES (63A: Makeup of nearly three-quarters of Australian forests) There are over 600 species of EUCALYPTUS TREES, and most of these flowering plants are native to Australia, where there are 230,000,000 acres of EUCALYPTUS forests. Most EUCALYPTUS TREES are evergreen plants, and their leaves are covered with oil glands. EUCALYPTUS oil has a number of uses, including as a disinfectant and an insect repellant. EUCALYPTUS TREES provide the main diet for koalas, although the animals are particular, and will only feast on about 30 species of the TREES.

CATNAP (5D: Short snooze) Willow says, "Did someone say CATNAP? I'm on it."

CATNAP

SAMUEL (9D: Hollywood's ___ L. Jackson) In 2022, SAMUEL L. Jackson was presented with an Academy Honorary Award for being a cultural icon "whose dynamic performances resonate across genres and generations of audiences worldwide." His many memorable roles include Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction (1994), Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999-2005), and Nick Fury in 11 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008-2023).

ALI (28D: "True Detective" star Mahershala) True Detective is an HBO TV series that premiered in 2014. The anthology series features a different cast and setting each season. The third season of True Detective is set in the Ozarks. Mahershala ALI portrays the lead character, Wayne Hays, a police detective from northwest Arkansas.

UFOS (34D: ETs' spacecrafts) It was fun to see UFOS (unidentified flying objects) as a bit of a bonus answer in this E.T. puzzle.

EPPS (39D: "House" actor Omar) The medical drama, House, originally aired from 2004-2012. The TV series is centered on Dr. Gregory House, a medical genius with a curmudgeonly manner, portrayed by Hugh Laurie. Dr. House leads a diagnostic team at a fictional hospital in New Jersey. Omar EPPS portrays Dr. Eric Foreman, a neurologist and the Dean of Medicine.

EYE (39D: Organ with the fastest-moving muscle in the human body) The orbicularis oculi is a muscle located in the EYE. This sphincter muscle is responsible for closing the eyelid. The orbicularis oculi can close the EYE in less than 100 milliseconds.

HBO (41D: "Barry" channel) The TV series Barry premiered on HBO in 2018. The title character is a hitman from Los Angeles, portrayed by Bill Hader. Barry travels to Los Angeles for a job, and finds himself in an acting class taught by an eccentric acting coach portrayed by Henry Winkler.

ETTA (61D: Blues legend James) ETTA James (1938-2012) has been called the "matriarch of blues." She is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Blues Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Thanks to her crossword-friendly first name, we see ETTA James in puzzles on a fairly regular basis.

PEA (64D: Mattar paneer veggie) Mattar paneer is a North Indian dish of PEAs and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a tomato based sauce.

TAP (65D: Dance like Savion Glover) Savion Glover is a TAP dancer, actor, and choreographer. He won a Tony Award for his choreography of the 1996 Broadway musical, Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk.

Crossword Puzzle Theme Synopsis

EXPERT TESTIMONY (16A: Specialist's statement in court)

EIFFEL TOWER (38A: Popular Parisian landmark)

EUCALYPTUS TREES (63A: Makeup of nearly three-quarters of Australian forests)

Each theme answer has the initials E.T.

I guessed the theme of today's puzzle from its title, and it was enjoyable to uncover each E.T. phrase. I enjoyed the cluing in this puzzle. In addition to those I've already mentioned, a few clues that particularly made me smile were (68A: "___ and conditions apply") for TERMS, (8D: It might be unlimited in some phone plans) for DATA, and (51D: Defiant response to an order) for MAKE ME. Thank you, Taylor, for this delightful puzzle.

For more on USA TODAY’s Crossword Puzzles

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crossword Blog & Answers for March 28, 2024 by Sally Hoelscher