Off-Duty Crew Member Takes Control of Plane After Pilot Was Incapacitated with 'Uncontrollable Nosebleed'

As an Air Transat pilot dealt with an "uncontrollable nosebleed," another pilot on board took over for the remainder of the flight, the airline shared

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Air Transat plane at Toronto's Pearson Airport in June 2023

An off-duty crew member on a flight from Canada to the Dominican Republic last month took over the remainder of his trip when the captain became incapacitated with an "uncontrollable nosebleed."

On Nov. 22, one of two pilots on Air Transat flight TS186 from Toronto Pearson Airport was "unable to continue his duties" due to a nosebleed, prompting the off-duty pilot to take over and fly the plane, according to a statement from the airline.

The aircraft landed in its destination of Punta Cana International Airport "without incident," per the statement.

"As one of our other captains was on board with his family heading out on vacation, he was fit and able to take over the duties of the incapacitated captain for the remainder of the flight," the statement read. "It is worth noting that our pilots are expertly trained to deal with situations such as this one and can manage flying our aircraft unassisted."

"As such, there was absolutely no risk for anyone on this flight and the situation would have been the same had the backup pilot not been on board."

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Air Transat plane takes off from Barcelona in 2022

According to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the incident took place around 4:50 p.m. UTC and was listed as a "class 5 occurrence," meaning that it was not subject to a "comprehensive investigation."

Rather, its data will be reported for "possible future safety analysis, statistical reporting, or archival purposes."

As the report notes, the crew member became incapacitated "approximately 3 hours into the flight," as the other pilot — who was listed as "company qualified" and was flying as a passenger — replaced him.

The plane "continued to the intended destination without further incident," per the report.

None of the 299 people on board were injured, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada report.

