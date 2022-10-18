Odette Annable Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Dave Annable

Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have welcomed their rainbow baby.

The Cloverfield actress announced on social media that she gave birth to a daughter, sharing a first look at the newest addition to their family.

"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," she captioned an Oct. 17 Instagram picture of her nursing her newborn in the hospital bed. "Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi. #AndiAnnable."

Odette—who also shares daughter Charlie, 7, with Dave—revealed that Andi was born "fast and furious in about 2 hours" on Oct. 13 and alluded to having an interesting birth story that she said she'll share "another day."

"For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives," she added. "If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;) Love you all."

Dave, 43, also shared this news on his own social media, writing on Instagram, "Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful."

Andi's birth comes more than a year after the Brothers and Sisters co-stars opened up about suffering from a third pregnancy loss.

Last June, Odette, 37, shared a photo of herself somberly looking down at her baby bump from when she was 15 weeks along in her pregnancy along with an emotional message about the loss of their "little angel."

"NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT," the Walker actress captioned her June 8, 2021 Instagram post. "The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

Odette said that she wanted to be transparent with her fans about their loss "to keep it as authentic as I can." She also said that this loss has brought her closer to Dave—with whom she reconciled in Aug. 2020 after announcing a separation in 2019.

"This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well," she continued. "It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."