Oct. 2 is deadline for North Dakota Game and Fish photo contest

Sep. 18—BISMARCK — The deadline for submitting entries in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest is Monday, Oct. 2.

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Photographers should go to the Game and Fish Department's website at

gf.nd.gov/photo-contest

. Then it is a matter of providing some pertinent information about the photo and uploading it. Doing so helps both with ease of submitting photos for the photographer and managing those images for department staff.

Contestants are limited to five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine, the department's website and social media channels.