'Ocean's 8' first trailer details exactly who they're robbing at the Met Gala

The first trailer for Ocean’s 8 has dropped and it provides all the details you need about the heist they’re trying to pull off.

Sandra Bullock leads the squad as Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) from Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13, who is on parole but ready to get back into the world of grand larceny.

Cate Blanchett’s Lou is the Rusty Ryan of the movie – A.K.A. Debbie’s right-hand woman – who helps to enlist certain other ladies to help with their grand plan of stealing a $150 million necklace from the neck of Anne Hathaway’s character, Daphne Kluger, at the Met Gala.





Debbie and Lou manage to rustle up a crew that includes jewellery maker Amita (Mindy Kaling), computer whizz Nine Ball (Rihanna), street magician/thief Constance (Awkwafina), reformed robber Tammy (Sarah Paulson) and designer Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), though it sounds like the female Ocean is working another job at the same time.

Also seen in the film are Damien Lewis, Richard Armitage and James Corden though there be numerous famous faces seen during the Met Gala scenes of the movie.

Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Kim Kardashian, Maria Sharapova, Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo, Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and Zac Posen are all making cameo appearances.

Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom from Stephen Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy though it’s unclear if Clooney will too.

The trailer shows Debbie at the grave of Danny Ocean but knowing the character, he may well have faked his own death rather than be actually dead.

Clooney is producing the film alongside Soderbergh, while Gary Ross (The Hunger Games, Big) will be directing a script he co-wrote with Olivia Milch.

Ocean’s 8 is set for a Summer 2018 release.

