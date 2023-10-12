‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Team Up Again For Heist Film

Get in, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie — we’re going on a heist.

Josey McNamara, the producer of the upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” film, recently told GamesRadar+ that he’s stoked that the “Barbie” stars are reuniting for the reboot of the beloved heist film.

“They’re wonderful together,” McNamara said of Robbie and Gosling’s chemistry on the big screen while promoting his movie “Saltburn” at the BFI London Film Festival. “The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

If you were hoping to dig into the details about Robbie and Gosling’s roles in the film before the trailer drops, you’ll need to curtail your expectations.

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” McNamara said of the movie’s storyline.

Robbie’s publicist told People in May that the project is “an original Ocean’s film set in the ’60s,” and will be directed by “Austin Powers” series filmmaker Jay Roach.

Gosling and Robbie famously starred in the hottest summer movie of the year as the pink-powered Barbie and Ken in “Barbie.”

The film smashed box office records and birthed a ton of hilarious memes.

McNamara isn’t the only one excited to see the duo join forces again. Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, seem pretty eager for the match-up.

Oceans???? 11????? Prequel????????? With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling????? I might watch this 1100 times https://t.co/BYDYdYtZtZ — Rose Lavelle stan account (@Vibhishrag) October 10, 2023

- Oceans 11 prequel

- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

- Heist

- Monaco Grand Prix 1962

Going to be wild, and I'm all here for it https://t.co/B1RZ0z5vi7 — TWMallard1938 (@mallard1938) October 11, 2023

Ryan gosling and margot robbie in a oceans 11 prequel. Nice — Qing Quist (@Q_IsNerdy) October 11, 2023

2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven” was the first film in Steven Soderbergh’s successful franchise about a group of stylish ex-cons. It was a remake of the 1960 film “Ocean’s 11,” which starred the famous Rat Pack.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts starred in the 2001 film. Its success spawned multiple sequels, including 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve,” 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen” and 2018’s “Ocean’s 8.”

The Warner Bros. film has reportedly been in “active development” since last year, but its release date has yet to be revealed.

