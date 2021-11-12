From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'She-Hulk,' here are the big Disney+ Day announcements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Walt Disney Company brought out the big guns for Disney+ day, an epic preview of all the TV shows and movies scheduled to hit the streaming service over the next year. But ultimately, fans only cared about lightsabers... specifically the ones belonging to Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan-turned-Sith Lord Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their respective roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, which picks up a decade after the events of George Lucas's prequel Star Wars trilogy. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi is overseen by Deborah Chow, who helmed some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian during that show's first season. In the footage-free preview video for the series — which arrives sometime in 2022 — the director warned viewers to expect the "dark time" that started in Revenge of the Sith to continue. "Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe," Chow remarked. "There’s Jedi hunters out there." 

But Chow's warning only served to get fans more excited, especially when they saw glimpses of concept art that showed, among other things, a rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader. And this time, Anakin appears to have the high ground.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader square off in a piece of concept art from the upcoming Disney+ series &#39;Obi-Wan Kenobi&#39; (Photo: Disney+)
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader square off in a piece of concept art from the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Disney+)

"We couldn't tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader," Chow explained. "To have another swing at each other might be quite satisfying," McGregor added, while also thanking fans for their patience as he prepared to don his Jedi robes again. "There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?"

Fans were hungry for Disney+'s other announcements as well. Read on for a glimpse of everything else the streaming service has in store, including first looks at She-Hulk, Hocus Pocus 2 and Willow

More Marvel (2022-2023)

Prepare yourselves, because there's an entire galaxy of Marvel content coming to Disney+ over the next year. Marvel dropped a 14-minute special on the streaming service that features first glimpses of currently-filming shows like Moon Knight (starring Oscar Isaac), She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (starring Iman Vellani). Moon Knight's early footage showed a distraught Isaac being haunted by a voice in his head; She-Hulk teased Maslany's transformation into a green-skinned giant, and also included a Mark Ruffalo cameo; and Ms. Marvel showed Vellani trying on a homemade Captain Marvel suit before she gets her own costume. There was even a quick shot of Samuel L. Jackson back in business as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion series. 

Kathryin Hahn will reprise her breakout WandaVision role in Agatha: House of Harkness (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
Kathryin Hahn will reprise her breakout WandaVision role in Agatha: House of Harkness. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

The studio also revealed the title treatment for shows that have yet to go before cameras, starting with Agatha: House of Harkness, the just-announced WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn's magical mischief maker Agatha Harkness. And even though it doesn't premiere until Nov. 24, Hawkeye has already launched a spinoff series, Echo, based on the deaf hero played by Alaqua Cox on Jeremy Renner's upcoming series. Marvel also teased that an Ironheart series is in the works, alongside new animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies and X-Men '97, based on the beloved '90s animated series. 

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Spring 2022)

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in a &#39;Chip &#39;n Dale: Rescue Rangers&#39; comeback (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in a Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers comeback. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

That sound you heard as an entire generation of latchkey kids squealing with glee at the exact same time. The beloved '90s Rescue Rangers animated series is coming back to Disney+ in a big way, with all-new voices for chittering chipmunks, Chip 'n Dale. Saturday Night Live buddies John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will be voicing Chip and Dale, respectively. And die-hard Disney animation fans couldn't help but notice an Easter egg teasing the return of another afternoon cartoon favorite. 

Disenchanted (Fall 2022)

(Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return in the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Never forget that Amy Adams was the original live action Disney Princess. Fifteen years after the 2007 blockbuster, Enchanted — which preceded all of the Mouse House's live-action remakes of their vintage animated hits — Adams and her Prince Charming, Patrick Dempsey, return for the overdue follow-up, Disenchanted. The duo broke the news in an announcement video that was light on plot details, but got the film's fans ready to burst into song anyway.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Fall 2022)

The Sanderson Sisters are back for more mischief in &#39;Hocus Pocus 2&#39; (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
The Sanderson Sisters are back for more mischief in Hocus Pocus 2. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Looks like they signed on the dotted line. The Sanderson Sisters — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker — are back for the long-awaited sequel to their 1993 Halloween favorite. Even without an early trailer, this image of the three witchy siblings back together was enough to put a spell on Twitter. Funnily enough, a trailer for Parker's other sequel, And Just Like That — the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City — hit the internet the same day. 

Pinocchio (Fall 2022)

Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis re-team for a live action version of Disney&#39;s Pinocchio (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis re-team for a live action version of Pinocchio. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Should we blame this on Dumbo? The latest live action remake of a vintage, pre-1980s Disney classic is going direct to Disney+ despite the involvement of powerhouse collaborators Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis. Then again, both Hanks and Zemeckis are no strangers to the streaming world: The actor's last two movies have premiered on Apple TV+, and the director's Witches remake went direct to HBO Max. One thing we do know is that this Pinocchio will have some competition with Guillermo Del Toro's stop-motion version that's coming to Netflix next year as well. 

Willow (TBA 2022)

The 1988 fantasy film gets a new Disney+ series premiering in 2022 (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+/Twitter)
The 1988 fantasy film gets a new Disney+ series premiering in 2022. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+/Twitter)

Long, long ago (like 1988) in a fantasy world far, far away, Warwick Davis embarked on a grand adventure as the reluctantly heroic title character of Ron Howard's Willow. After years of sequel rumors, the movie is getting a Disney+ revival featuring Davis alongside an all-new cast of youngsters — including familiar franchise faces like Tony "Flash Thompson" Revolori and Erin "Enfrys Nest" Kellyman. In lieu of footage, Disney+ offered up a Davis-led "Meet the Cast" video that was big on "What's Willow?" jokes. Fortunately, Twitter has a longer memory than most of those actors. 

Tiana (TBA 2023)

The heroine of The Princess and the Frog stars in an all-new Disney+ series, premiering in 2023 (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)
The heroine of The Princess and the Frog stars in an all-new Disney+ series, premiering in 2023. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Straight outta New Orleans, here comes Tiana — an all-new series following the continuing adventures of the first Black Disney Princess, who made her grand debut in the 2009 hit, The Princess and the Frog. Voiced by Anika Noni Rose, the show takes the Princess of Maldonia on a globetrotting trip that's sure to be filled with plenty of music and magic. 