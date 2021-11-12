From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'She-Hulk,' here are the big Disney+ Day announcements

The Walt Disney Company brought out the big guns for Disney+ day, an epic preview of all the TV shows and movies scheduled to hit the streaming service over the next year. But ultimately, fans only cared about lightsabers... specifically the ones belonging to Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan-turned-Sith Lord Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their respective roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, which picks up a decade after the events of George Lucas's prequel Star Wars trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is overseen by Deborah Chow, who helmed some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian during that show's first season. In the footage-free preview video for the series — which arrives sometime in 2022 — the director warned viewers to expect the "dark time" that started in Revenge of the Sith to continue. "Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe," Chow remarked. "There’s Jedi hunters out there."

But Chow's warning only served to get fans more excited, especially when they saw glimpses of concept art that showed, among other things, a rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader. And this time, Anakin appears to have the high ground.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader square off in a piece of concept art from the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Disney+)

"We couldn't tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader," Chow explained. "To have another swing at each other might be quite satisfying," McGregor added, while also thanking fans for their patience as he prepared to don his Jedi robes again. "There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?"

THE OBI-WAN KENOBI FIRST LOOK GOT ME HYPE — Noelle 🍁🍂 (@TheDekeSquad83) November 12, 2021

Seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi content pic.twitter.com/EGyiedPVNn — l i e n (@liennatorr) November 12, 2021

I'm totally.. READY FOR ALL OBI-WAN KENOBI SERIES!!!! https://t.co/cu4H8rMpUq pic.twitter.com/VmKpWKKJrc — Intan Mawarni انتان ماورني 인탄 마와르니 🦊🦁 (@zarthana95) November 12, 2021

Fans were hungry for Disney+'s other announcements as well. Read on for a glimpse of everything else the streaming service has in store, including first looks at She-Hulk, Hocus Pocus 2 and Willow.

More Marvel (2022-2023)

Prepare yourselves, because there's an entire galaxy of Marvel content coming to Disney+ over the next year. Marvel dropped a 14-minute special on the streaming service that features first glimpses of currently-filming shows like Moon Knight (starring Oscar Isaac), She-Hulk (starring Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (starring Iman Vellani). Moon Knight's early footage showed a distraught Isaac being haunted by a voice in his head; She-Hulk teased Maslany's transformation into a green-skinned giant, and also included a Mark Ruffalo cameo; and Ms. Marvel showed Vellani trying on a homemade Captain Marvel suit before she gets her own costume. There was even a quick shot of Samuel L. Jackson back in business as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion series.

Kathryin Hahn will reprise her breakout WandaVision role in Agatha: House of Harkness. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

The studio also revealed the title treatment for shows that have yet to go before cameras, starting with Agatha: House of Harkness, the just-announced WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn's magical mischief maker Agatha Harkness. And even though it doesn't premiere until Nov. 24, Hawkeye has already launched a spinoff series, Echo, based on the deaf hero played by Alaqua Cox on Jeremy Renner's upcoming series. Marvel also teased that an Ironheart series is in the works, alongside new animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel Zombies and X-Men '97, based on the beloved '90s animated series.

MoonKnight is a really cool and interesting character, let’s see what they do https://t.co/VR4VKqbWS5 — Rattan (@_RDizzz) November 12, 2021

TATIANA MASLANY AS SHE-HULK GONNA RULE THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/9K4NG4Bh8o — Bottom Luthor ✨ (@KatiexPC) November 12, 2021

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Spring 2022)

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in a Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers comeback. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

That sound you heard as an entire generation of latchkey kids squealing with glee at the exact same time. The beloved '90s Rescue Rangers animated series is coming back to Disney+ in a big way, with all-new voices for chittering chipmunks, Chip 'n Dale. Saturday Night Live buddies John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will be voicing Chip and Dale, respectively. And die-hard Disney animation fans couldn't help but notice an Easter egg teasing the return of another afternoon cartoon favorite.

So you announce a Rescue Rangers film but then put this in the frame and now I won’t be able to think about anything but Darkwing Duck for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/gtUfG0VHRr — Andrew Friedrichs (@friedriches) November 12, 2021

Ch-ch-ch-chip and Dale! Rescue Rangers! 😍



Okay, maybe I care a little about this. — Krysia (@KrysiaLK) November 12, 2021

Disenchanted (Fall 2022)

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return in the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Never forget that Amy Adams was the original live action Disney Princess. Fifteen years after the 2007 blockbuster, Enchanted — which preceded all of the Mouse House's live-action remakes of their vintage animated hits — Adams and her Prince Charming, Patrick Dempsey, return for the overdue follow-up, Disenchanted. The duo broke the news in an announcement video that was light on plot details, but got the film's fans ready to burst into song anyway.

if we can get disenchanted can we get the princess diaries 3 — asha saw eternals 2x (@laozucore) November 12, 2021

when amy adams finally wins her oscar for disenchanted>>>> https://t.co/iauJdznSnG — Bernard Timmons II (@Bernard_Timmons) November 12, 2021

Hocus Pocus 2 (Fall 2022)

The Sanderson Sisters are back for more mischief in Hocus Pocus 2. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Looks like they signed on the dotted line. The Sanderson Sisters — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker — are back for the long-awaited sequel to their 1993 Halloween favorite. Even without an early trailer, this image of the three witchy siblings back together was enough to put a spell on Twitter. Funnily enough, a trailer for Parker's other sequel, And Just Like That — the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City — hit the internet the same day.

How does Bette Middler still look the same as she did when she made Hocus Pocus!! It’s 20+ years later!! Holy crap. I’m stupidly excited for Hocus Pocus 2 next Halloween. I hope it’s half as good as the first one is. https://t.co/qoCnnQcsOs — RustyRagesRegularly ⭕️🅾️ Beat Nebraska (@RustyRages) November 12, 2021

we’re getting the sanderson sisters back in hocus pocus 2 i’m screaming pic.twitter.com/mhGB7kjxFS — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) November 12, 2021

Pinocchio (Fall 2022)

Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis re-team for a live action version of Pinocchio. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Should we blame this on Dumbo? The latest live action remake of a vintage, pre-1980s Disney classic is going direct to Disney+ despite the involvement of powerhouse collaborators Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis. Then again, both Hanks and Zemeckis are no strangers to the streaming world: The actor's last two movies have premiered on Apple TV+, and the director's Witches remake went direct to HBO Max. One thing we do know is that this Pinocchio will have some competition with Guillermo Del Toro's stop-motion version that's coming to Netflix next year as well.

As a child, one of my first films I saw in theaters was a re-release of #Pinocchio. Whales to this day creep me TF out. This has the potential to bring back some nightmares: https://t.co/2pRG1HU1TX — Carlos Monterrosa (@cameramancarlos) November 12, 2021

I'm usually cynical as hell when it comes to Disney's live-action remakes, but honestly, this list of names makes me curious what they'll do with the concept. I don't really like the original Pinocchio film, but hey, maybe that'll help this reboot for me. https://t.co/DhhOxSZeiQ — GreenPowerStar (@GreenPowerStar) November 12, 2021

I hope Disney Pinocchio and del Toro Pinocchio release on the same day — Brian (@brian_nov) November 12, 2021

Willow (TBA 2022)

The 1988 fantasy film gets a new Disney+ series premiering in 2022. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+/Twitter)

Long, long ago (like 1988) in a fantasy world far, far away, Warwick Davis embarked on a grand adventure as the reluctantly heroic title character of Ron Howard's Willow. After years of sequel rumors, the movie is getting a Disney+ revival featuring Davis alongside an all-new cast of youngsters — including familiar franchise faces like Tony "Flash Thompson" Revolori and Erin "Enfrys Nest" Kellyman. In lieu of footage, Disney+ offered up a Davis-led "Meet the Cast" video that was big on "What's Willow?" jokes. Fortunately, Twitter has a longer memory than most of those actors.

IM SO EXCITED. Willow is one of my all-time favorite movies so they BETTER not screw this up https://t.co/Gtt0h9hq8f — vanessa (@assenavmarie) November 12, 2021

I absolutely loved Willow as a kid, and later rewatched it as an adult and was reminded how it’s…not really a movie for kids at all. It’s an epic adventure with some pretty dark scenes and themes. Curious how the show will honor the original tone — but this ad is great. https://t.co/JiCAx84368 — Kim Maida (@KimMaida) November 12, 2021

As someone who *did* see WILLOW in cinemas, this cheered me. https://t.co/iAGMfogR6a — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) November 12, 2021

Tiana (TBA 2023)

The heroine of The Princess and the Frog stars in an all-new Disney+ series, premiering in 2023. (Photo: Disney+/Twitter)

Straight outta New Orleans, here comes Tiana — an all-new series following the continuing adventures of the first Black Disney Princess, who made her grand debut in the 2009 hit, The Princess and the Frog. Voiced by Anika Noni Rose, the show takes the Princess of Maldonia on a globetrotting trip that's sure to be filled with plenty of music and magic.

WE’RE GETTING A SERIES ABOUT TIANA?!?! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/q2Z6Htqk6o — Kayla (@kaylagraphy) November 12, 2021

Y'all I'm going to kms.. TIANA MY LOVE. SHE FINALLY GOT HER OWN SHOW AFTER SO LONG — Rika (@amirykaI) November 12, 2021