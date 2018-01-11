The OA season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The OA was a bit of a surprise treat for binge-addicts when it suddenly appeared on Netflix in December 2016. It came without any pre-promotional fanfare, but immediately captivated an audience of Stranger Things fans and Twin Peaks geeks by setting up its own (very, very odd) supernatural mystery for people to lose themselves in.

The show followed Prairie (Brit Marling, who also created the series), who had gone missing years previously, before suddenly returning as the series started. Prairie was blind when she disappeared, but now she could see. How? Don't ask us. It involves modern dance and resurrection. Look, it was a long, complicated and ambiguous story.

People are still debating what the season (and its ending in particular) actually meant, but it looks like we'll get more clues soon – a follow-up was announced earlier this year.

So, here's everything you need to know for when The OA spookily reappears.

Warning: contains major spoilers for season one.

The OA season 2 teaser

Yep, there's a teaser, which makes a nice change from the first season.

"The great thing about Netflix is that they can make big, bold creative decisions that no-one would ever make in any other sphere," OA star Jason Isaacs told us in December last year.

"Not just to commission something like this in the first place, which is ballsy, but to decide not to tell people about it. They're not putting trailers together. Most trailers you see tell you exactly what's going on. So much of the joy is having the story unfold to you but not knowing where it's going. They're just going to let people find it. You can't imagine that happening on the BBC or ITV."

Thankfully, Netflix has changed tactics slightly this time around, giving us a teaser trailer to deconstruct while we wait for The OA to come back. That said, it's definitely not your traditional trailer, and we actually feel even more confused after watching it.

The OA season 2 release date: when's it on?

As ever, Netflix will release its original property into all territories at the same time, so it'll hit the UK when the world gets it. But, as for when that'll happen, that's also a mystery – though we can make an educated guess.

Creator/star Brit Marling has announced that filming will begin in January 2018, so we can probably expect eight new episodes later in the year.

Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write. Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something... @z_al @BARFH pic.twitter.com/1xWKdrtXjQ - brit marling (@britmarling) December 16, 2017

Some people might assume October would be the best time to air a show like this, but it's probably a little too close to Stranger Things territory plot-wise to compete directly with that show – we imagine Netflix will want to keep them as far apart as possible.

The OA season 2 cast: who's back?

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but you can be fairly sure that Marling will be back as Prairie, as it would be pretty bold of her to sack herself from her own show, even if Prairie was shot right in the chest at the end of season one.

As for the rest of the gang, everything's up in the air with nothing officially confirmed – but we'd argue Jason Isaacs (evil doctor Hap), Patrick Gibson (misunderstood bully Steve) and Emory Cohen (fellow captive Homer) will probably be back too. We're also hoping to see Riz Ahmed (sympathetic FBI guy Rahim) make a return.

The OA season 2 theories: what's it all about?