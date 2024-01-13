O’Riley’s Irish Pub brings Bourbon, Bacon and Brews to annual tasting event

If you’re looking for a lowkey Saturday afternoon in downtown Pensacola, be sure to swing by O’Riley’s Irish Pub’s Bourbon, Bacon, and Brews tasting event.

“I mean, you can't go wrong with bacon,” O’Riley’s Irish Pub Owner Warren Sonnen said. “Or bourbon. Or a nice strong beer. And then by the way, you're going to get a cigar, too.”

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20, O’Riley’s Irish Pub’s relaxed atmosphere will be paired with premium quality cigars and the best bacon, bourbon and spirits this side of the Florida panhandle.

Due to the limited and exclusive nature of the event, you’ll only have two hours to enjoy this experience.

“Most people will come in and come right out, making a pit stop out of it on their way to whatever else they’ll be doing downtown,” Sonnen said.

But if you really want to appeal to all five senses and relish each sample, Sonnen recommends snagging an outside table if the weather cooperates.

“For first-timers, I'd recommend coming a little bit earlier so you have spots and a table,” Sonnen said. “And make sure you go ahead and buy your tickets online because they’ll go quick. That way you've got your spot and then just kind of hang out while we get you checked in.”

General Admission is $30, which gives attendees a flight of Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year Rye, Nelson Bros. Reserve Bourbon, and Knob Creek 12 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

“Our flights are set up into two tiers,” Sonnen said. “With our entry level tier, we’re bringing in some Whistlepig Piggyback, that’s a rye whiskey, and Nelson Brothers, which is probably not one that everyone knows, but it’s one of the oldest distilleries in the states. So we have a special bourbon reserve of theirs. Very high proof, 107.8. So that’s the kind of thing that’ll burn the hairs out of your nose if you aren’t careful.”

VIP Tickets are $60, which gives attendees a premium flight of Eagle Rare 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 291 Small Batch Colorado Bourbon, Widow Jane 10 Year Bourbon, and Knob Creek 12 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

“And then the other thing that comes with the flight is a small portion of our Irish Bacon bites, which is basically cubed bacon that we blanche and then lightly seared,” Sonnen said.

For those who have attended Bourbon, Bacon, and Brews before, there’s plenty of new things happening.

“The other thing we added this year, we usually have a beer with it as well,” Sonnen said. “We're not going to have it on the flight, but we're going to have some of our friends from Lewis Bear Company (passing out) some tastings of some darker winter style craft beers for those who walking around letting people try some as they enjoy their whiskey and bourbon flights.”

Sonnen will be the first one to tell you that a successful event couldn’t have been made possible without collaborating with local businesses.

“Picking those and kind of curating the flights is always part of the fun,” Sonnen said. “And then what we do is we will send this list of bourbons over to Cordova Cigars and they will pair the cigar for these flights.”

Cordova Cigars General Manager James Overbay has also been involved in the planning for the past several years.

“It’s been a great relationship,” Overbay said. “All he has to do is call and we’re ready to help with what he needs. Plus, it’s great exposure for our shop, obviously, and it gives us an opportunity to show people what we do and who we are. It’s crazy. We’ve been open 16 years and people are still learning about us.”

Overbay also finds the fun in selecting the right cigar for the flights as well.

“There’s no wrong way or method to enjoy the flight,” Overbay said. “When it comes to the cigar pairings, sometimes I pair like with like tastes, or a contrast pairing with light and dark. The dark has a more fuller, heavier flavor, but what I’m always trying to achieve is a balanced blend that compliments, rather than stands apart from the flight itself.”

Overbay and Sonnen both agree that this event is just a very limited peek at their full line of products.

“It’s two out of 500 to 600 high quality options available at our shop,” Overbay said.

It’s not lost on Sonnen that O’Riley’s Bourbon, Bacon, and Brews event draws a stark contrast to the much redder and rowdier Santa Pub Crawl that was held last month. But the element of revelry and appreciation for food and drink will remain the same.

“We host a lot of cool, unique events like this that people love,” Sonnen said. “But if you’re not paying attention, you kinda miss your chance to attend, so be sure to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media.”

General Admission and VIP Tickets are now on sale at their Facebook event page and website. For more information, visit www.orileyspub.com or call 850-912-4001.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Bourbon, Bacon and Brews coming to O'Riley's Irish Pub Jan. 20