‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?’ Special Set For Premiere On Fox

Fox will premiere O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? on Sunday, March 11 at 8 PM.

The premiere comes 12 years after Fox pulled the TV special in which Simpson was to plug his book If I Did It and tell how he would have killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman if, in fact, he had done it.

Hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, the two-hour special, according to Fox, will feature the long lost-then recently found tapes of Simpson’s infamous 2006 no-holds barred interview with publisher, producer and host Judith Regan, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994.

The two-hour broadcast, which sources say has the support of the Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson families, will air with limited interruptions and will feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the program. Additionally, O’Brien will be joined by a panel of analysts who will discuss the interview, providing analysis and context.

You can watch a preview clip above.

Simpson was acquitted of murdering Brown Simpson and Goldman in October, 1995, but was later sued in civil court, found responsible for both murders and ordered to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victims’ families. In 2007, he was arrested in Las Vegas on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The following year, he was found guilty on 12 counts and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole five months ago on October 1, 2017.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? is executive-produced by Terence Wrong.

