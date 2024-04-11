O.J. Simpson’s infamous Ford Bronco chase stunned the world. See the car in Pigeon Forge

O.J. Simpson, once a famed football star and actor who was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, died April 10 at age 76.

A piece of his storied legacy – the infamous white Ford Bronco – is on display in East Tennessee.

The car – in which Simpson rode during the televised low-speed car chase in 1994 after the murders, with Los Angeles police in pursuit – is on display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murder charges in 1995 after what was termed the "Trial of the Century."

The museum also displays golf gloves (not the infamous courtroom gloves), a golf bag and golf clubs once owned by Simpson. His Bronco and the other memorabilia have been at the museum since it opened in 2016.

The car is among four “get-away cars” featured at Alcatraz East, along with John Dillinger’s 1933 Essex Terraplane, the Bonnie and Clyde "death car" from the 1967 film and Ted Bundy’s Volkswagen Beetle.

Simpson died of prostate cancer, his family announced in a April 11 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,'' the post said. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Alcatraz East is located at 2757 Parkway in Pigeon Forge. It is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

General admission tickets are: $28.95 for adults (13-60); $14.95 for children (8-12); $21.95 for seniors (61+); $19.95 for law enforcement/military personnel; $19.95 for Sevier County residents.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: OJ Simpson chase car Ford Bronco at Pigeon Forge museum