NYPD Detective Who Arrested Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 1999 Nightclub Shooting Says He May Not Have Been Living a ‘Clean Life’ | Video

Former NYPD detective Derrick Parker did not seem all that surprised about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ continued legal troubles after Homeland Security raided his Miami, New York and Los Angeles homes on Monday in relation to a series of sex trafficking allegations and lawsuits.

Parker, after all, has the nickname “Hip-Hop Cop.” He arrested Combs twice in 1999 for the infamous nightclub shooting in New York City and for the rapper’s alleged assault of Interscope record executive Steve Stoute on the set of Nas’ “Hate Me Now” video.

“I knew Diddy back when I arrested him for the club in New York shooting and then the assault with Steve Stoute at MTV,” Parker explained while interviewing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” with hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Friday. “We know each other pretty well — I mean, professionally.”

Asked if he has any insight into Combs’ state of mind following Monday’s raids, Parker admitted that they haven’t seen each other “in years, but right now, it’s got to be bothering him.”

“He’s at this height in his life where he’s a billionaire almost, and he’s very, very well-liked by some people, not by others,” Parker said. “But he’s very famous. I know this has got to be bothering him right now, all these allegations that have come out against him and the people who have come out against him.”

The former detective told Hemmer and Perino that he’s continued keeping tabs on the musician’s career “from the time that I knew him.”

“Has he been living a clean life?” Hemmer asked. Parker wasn’t 100% convinced he had.

“For the most part, I could say yes, and maybe no. I mean, there’s other people if you ask, they’re going to say no, that he’s lived different lives,” he said.

Elsewhere in the segment, Parker explained why the home raids were executed with SWAT teams and heavy artillery.

“Once they had information that there were probably weapons in the house and the drugs, they had to be careful,” he said. “So they mounted a team, the SWAT team, to go in and to take care of that safely.”

Combs and his legal team addressed Monday’s Homeland Security raids on his homes on Tuesday, calling the “excessive,” “military-level” effort an “unprecedented ambush.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the mogul’s defense lawyer Aaron Dyer said in a statement to media, obtained by TheWrap. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement continued. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Since November 2023, Combs has had five lawsuits filed against him related to alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and sex trafficking.

