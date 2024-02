Kelly meets Clair, a New York City server who recently got a very generous $500 tip from a kind family dining in Times Square. Clair dials-in and explains how sharing a nice moment with the family - who was about to go see "Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway - ended with her getting a $500 tip to go see it herself! Pilot Pen awards Clair $1,000 to help her see more shows!

View comments