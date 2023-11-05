NYC Marathon Livestream: How to Watch the New York City Marathon for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream the NYC Marathon for free with a free trial to DirecTV Stream.

It’s race weekend in the Big Apple as more than 50,000 runners lace up for the 2023 New York City Marathon.

As usual, the race will see New Yorkers flocking to the curbs along the five-borough route to cheer on the runners. But, if you can’t make it to New York City to watch the race — maybe to see friends, family, or pro runners cross the finish line — you can still tune in online. Below is a quick guide on how to stream the NYC Marathon online (even if you don’t have cable), including an easy way to watch the marathon for free.

How to Stream NYC Marathon Online

The national TV broadcast of the NYC Marathon is being split between ESPN2 and ESPN3. The race is also being broadcast locally in the NYC area on WABC-TV, and the whole thing will be available to stream on ESPN.com and on the ESPN app (not ESPN+).

If you’ve cut the cord on cable/satellite, you can watch the NYC Marathon online using one of the live TV streaming services below.

1. Stream the NYC Marathon on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream (our favorite live TV streaming service for sports) will let you stream the NYC Marathon on ESPN2. The service doesn’t carry ESPN3, but you can still access that part of the race stream by using your DTV Stream login on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. DirecTV Stream packages start at $74.99 a month and start with a five-day free trial.

2. Stream the NYC Marathon on Sling

If you plan on keeping your live TV stream for longer than the day, consider Sling. It’s much more affordable than the above options (plans start at $40 a month) but it doesn’t come with a free trial. Plus, Sling offers both ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its channel lineup. Sling is also running a deal right now that gets you half off your first month, bringing your initial payment down to just $20

3. Stream the NYC Marathon on fuboTV

Another live TV streaming service you can use to watch the NYC Marathon is fuboTV, which carries ESPN2 and gets you access to the ESPN app and streams ESPN.com. fuboTV packages start at the same price as DirecTV Stream (74.99 a month) and start with a free trial.

Stream the NYC Marathon for Free

Want to watch the NYC Marathon for free? You’re in luck: Thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, you can sign up for either service, watch the marathon, and cancel your trial before paying. Grab DirecTV Stream’s free trial here or fuboTV’s here.

When is the NYC Marathon? Date, Time

The NYC Marathon is happening on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Pre-event coverage of the NYC Marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN3, and then transitions to ESPN2 at 8 a.m. when the race starts. ESPN2 provides live coverage until 11:30 a.m. when it switches back to ESPN3 for more coverage until 1 p.m. ESPN3 will also have a view of the finish line from the morning through 6 p.m.

Here’s a full breakdown of the NYC Marathon broadcast times (in ET):

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — ESPN2

8 a.m.-1 p.m. — WABC-TV (NYC area only)

7 a.m.-8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. — ESPN3

7 a.m.-6 p.m. view of finish line — ESPN3

