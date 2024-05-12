NXT Best: The Pike Festival, a 'Fun Fest,' 'Grease' and the Eric Byrd Trio

Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your spring entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!

Bird Walk

Tuesday, May 14 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rolling Ridge Conservancy

138 Tupelo Lane

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Led by Potomac Valley Audubon Society volunteers Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring water. Walking poles encouraged. Binoculars available. For all skill levels. Children welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/spring-rolling-ridge-conservancy-bird-walk-5/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Melissa Irwin grew a giant lion’s mane mushroom in her home garden last summer. Irwin will present a series of gardening talks in the Civil War era garden at Monterey Pass in Blue Ridge Summit this spring.

Mastering Companion Planting

Tuesday, May 14 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Pass Civil War Garden

Buttonwood Nature Center (home of The Institute)

10356 Amsterdam Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

Third of a series of small-group garden talks. Presented by Melissa Irwin and Pam Hind Rowland. Wear shoes appropriate for being in a garden. Bring a chair if desired. Free. Advanced registration required. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373.

A Community Response to Bullying

Wednesday, May 15 - 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Storer Ballroom (and broadcast live on WEPM 93.7 FM, WCST 93.5 FM and online at panhandlenewsnetwork.com)

Student Center Third Floor

Shepherd University

210 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

A moderated and interactive panel discussion preceded by small group conversations. Primary focus on school and academic settings, with some discussion of workplace bullying. Hosted by The Stubblefield Institute and the West Virginia Humanities Council. Free. RSVP requested. Go to https://stubblefieldinstitute.org/, email stubblefieldinstitute@gmail.com or call 304-876-5005.

Where the Rivers Join: Native American Cultures of The Potomac and Shenandoah Valleys

Wednesday, May 15 - 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd Center Auditorium

Shepherd University

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Lecture presented by Carole Nash, archaeologist affiliated with Shenandoah National Park, on Native American cultures of the Potomac and Shenandoah valleys. Part of the 2024 Historic Shepherdstown Speaker Series. Free. Call 304-876-0910, email hsc1786@gmail.com or go to historicshepherdstown.com.

Everybody Dance

Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17 - 7 p.m., Saturday, May 18 - 2:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Arts Centre

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Spring dance recital. $20 adults, $15 ages 17 and younger. Go to https://www.oldoperahouse.org/upcoming-shows/everybodydance, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or call 304-725-4420.

The Amish Outlaws will perform Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

The Amish Outlaws

Thursday, May 16 - 7:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Hip hop, rock, country, metal, disco, opera music. $25. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

The annual National Pike Festival & James Shaull Wagon Train will be held Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19, along the National Road from Clear Spring to Boonsboro, with several stops along the way. For more information, send an email to jamesschaullwagontrainfdn@gmail.com or call 540-303-3083.

Annual National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train

Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19 - brochure available with schedule, call 540-303-3083

National Pike from Clear Spring (Clear Spring Fire Company Bingo Hall, 12323 Big Spring Road) to Boonsboro (Shafer Memorial Park, 37 Shafer Park Drive)

Over three days, the wagon train follows historic National Road scenic byway. Several stops along the way with activities including encampments, yard sales, food, live music, vendors, museums, gift shops, etc. Go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069836469771, email jamesshaullwagontrainfdn@gmail.com or call 540-303-3083.

Acoustic Jam

Friday, May 17 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. (third Friday of each month)

BlackCat Music Cooperative

155 Independence St.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Bring instrument. No cost, donations requested. Call 304-500-2696.

Ken Jankura will perform Friday, May 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Music Makers, 46 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa.

Ken Jankura

Friday, May 17- 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Jazz musician. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Miss Tess with opener Flea Bops will perform Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Miss Tess

Friday, May 17 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Jazz, country, blues and rock music. With opener Flea Bops. $15. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

The Rat Pack Tribute Show will be held Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. at The Historic Apollo Civic Theatre, 128 E. Martin St., Martinsburg, W.Va.

The Rat Pack Tribute Show

Friday, May 17 - 8 p.m.

The Historic Apollo Civic Theatre

128 E. Martin St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe classics. $25 adults, free ages 18 and younger with an adult. Go to https://apollocivictheatre.org/the-rat-pack/, email act@apollocivictheatre.org or call 304-263-6766.

Historic Houses of Worship Bus Tour

Saturday, May 18 - 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

JC Penney

17301 Valley Mall Road

Hagerstown

Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Tour includes Dahlgren Chapel, the Newcomer House, Tolson's Chapel, St. Mark's Episcopal Church and Saint James School. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. provided by the hospitality committee of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. $65, includes a WCHS individual membership. For reservation, call 301-797-8782 or email info@washcohistory.org. Go to washcohistory.org/events/.

Shalisha

Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Pop music. Call 240-203-8183. Go to brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.

Health Summit

Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 1)

Zion Baptist Church (Jonathan Street Parking Lot)

61 Bethel St.

Hagerstown

Community outreach for the struggles of addiction and mental health. Fun, food and entertainment. Hosted by ZBC Health and Fitness Ministry. Admission is free. Call the Rev. Rickey A. Smith Sr. at 301-739-5616.

Gardening Then and Now

Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Welsh Barrens Visitor Center

The Conococheague Institute

12995 Bain Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

Learn about the 18th century through hands-on programs. Museum and gift shop. Admission is free. Go to www.cimlg.org, email visit@cimlg.org or call 717-328-2800.

Ballet and All That Jazz

Saturday, May 18 - young dancers' performance 10 a.m., elementary-age dancers' performance 1:30 p.m. and intermediate to advanced dancers' performance 7 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

36th spring recital. Senior and Junior company, along with Tap Troupe and Tap Company will debut dances. $15. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/BATJ or call 301-790-2000.

Grease

Saturday, May 18 - noon

Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St. (rear)

Hagerstown

Contains adult language and themes. Show only. Musical, set in the 1950s. $45. Go to https://washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/ or call 301-739-7469.

Womb Wisdom Workshop

Saturday, May 18 - 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Unity of Hagerstown

Fellowship Center at St. Mark's Episcopal Church

18313 Lappans Road

Boonsboro

For women. Led by Sabrina Madsen. Guided meditation, discussion, journal writing and more. $40. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or call 240-409-5940.

Jason and Michelle Hannah

Saturday, May 18 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Amani Brewing

654 Ropp Drive

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Rock. Go to https://amani-co.com/amani-brewing-1, email info@amanibrewing.com or call 301-842-4406.

Vanya

Saturday, May 18 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 - 3 p.m.

Opera House

131 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

A 2024 play from London's West End captured on film. Presented in collaboration with the Contemporary American Theater Festival. Not rated, recommended for ages 12 and older. Hopes, dreams and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions. No intermission. $18 adults, $15 seniors and students. Popcorn, candy, soft drinks available for purchase. Go to https://shepherdstownoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/223752 or call 304-876-3704.

Mezzo-soprano Monica Reinagel will perform with the Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd University's Frank Arts Center Shipley Recital Hall, 260 University Drive, Shepherdstown, W.Va. and on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. at Zion Episcopal Church, 301 E. Congress St., Charles Town, W.Va.

Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra: The Friends Go Fishing

Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 - 3 p.m.

Frank Arts Center's Shipley Recital Hall (Saturday)

Shepherd University

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

and

Zion Episcopal Church (Sunday)

301 E. Congress St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Guest artist mezzo-soprano Monica Reinagel. Works from the 19th and early 20th centuries by Ottorino Respighi and Franz Schubert. $40. Go to www.friendswv.org or buy tickets at the door (if space is available), email info@friendswv.org or call 304-876-5765.

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute will be held Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

Saturday, May 18 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

$25. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

Sally Z Ministry

Sunday, May 19 - 10:30 a.m.

Gapland Christian Church

2812 Rohrersville Road

Rohrersville

Sally is a member of the U.S. Navy Country Current band. Call 301-432-7400.

Musician Mark DeRose is the featured entertainment during Buttonwood Nature Center’s 2024 Youth Fest on Sunday, May 19, at Pine Hill Recreation Area in Waynesboro, Pa. Admission is free.

34th Annual Youth Festival

Sunday, May 19 - 1 to 5 p.m.

Pine Hill Recreation Area (rain location is Waynesboro Area Middle School, 702 E. 2nd St.)

12684 Mentzer Gap Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

For all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Geared toward outdoors play. Variety of activities, StoryWalk and craft, demonstrations, exhibits, entertainment, etc. Italian ice for sale. Musician Mark DeRose from 2 to 3 p.m. Face painting from 3 to 5 p.m. Musical presentation by Waynesboro Children’s Theater Troupe at 4 p.m. Presented by Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute. Free, donations appreciated. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org, email: jessica@buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373.

Bluegrass Hootenanny

Sunday, May 19 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Community Fun Fest

Sunday, May 19 - 3 to 6 p.m.

AMVETS Pavillion

750 5th Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar available, dessert auction, kids activities, live music by Shippensburg Blaskapelle (German band) and Cumberland Valley School of Music students, food by Montezuma. Hosted by Cumberland Valley School of Music. Tickets include food, non-alcoholic beverages, entertainment and activities. $25 ages 21 and older, $15 ages 13 to 20, $10 ages 6 to 12, free ages 5 and younger. Alcoholic beverages and raffle tickets available for purchase. Go to www.cvsmusic.org, email hmcendree@cvsmusic.org or call 717-261-1220 ext. 6.

Healing Rooms of Hagerstown

Sunday, May 19 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Pathway Community Church

1028 Salem Ave.

Hagerstown

Prayer team members pray for attendees' healing of body/life. Go to https://healingrooms.com/healing-rooms/?location=US1793, email htwonhealingrooms@gmail.com or call 717-597-8077.

The Eric Byrd Trio will perform Sunday, May 19, at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

The Eric Byrd Trio

Sunday, May 19 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Jazz. $20 general admission, $15 ages 17 and younger. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: NXT Best arts and entertainment for the week of May 13