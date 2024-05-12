NXT Best: The Pike Festival, a 'Fun Fest,' 'Grease' and the Eric Byrd Trio
Whether your idea of fun involves theater, music, festivals, outdoor activities or learning something new, we've got your spring entertainment guide right here in NXT Best!
Bird Walk
Tuesday, May 14 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Rolling Ridge Conservancy
138 Tupelo Lane
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Led by Potomac Valley Audubon Society volunteers Bill Telfair and Scot DeGraf. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring water. Walking poles encouraged. Binoculars available. For all skill levels. Children welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/spring-rolling-ridge-conservancy-bird-walk-5/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
Mastering Companion Planting
Tuesday, May 14 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Monterey Pass Civil War Garden
Buttonwood Nature Center (home of The Institute)
10356 Amsterdam Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
Third of a series of small-group garden talks. Presented by Melissa Irwin and Pam Hind Rowland. Wear shoes appropriate for being in a garden. Bring a chair if desired. Free. Advanced registration required. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373.
A Community Response to Bullying
Wednesday, May 15 - 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Storer Ballroom (and broadcast live on WEPM 93.7 FM, WCST 93.5 FM and online at panhandlenewsnetwork.com)
Student Center Third Floor
Shepherd University
210 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
A moderated and interactive panel discussion preceded by small group conversations. Primary focus on school and academic settings, with some discussion of workplace bullying. Hosted by The Stubblefield Institute and the West Virginia Humanities Council. Free. RSVP requested. Go to https://stubblefieldinstitute.org/, email stubblefieldinstitute@gmail.com or call 304-876-5005.
Where the Rivers Join: Native American Cultures of The Potomac and Shenandoah Valleys
Wednesday, May 15 - 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd Center Auditorium
Shepherd University
213 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Lecture presented by Carole Nash, archaeologist affiliated with Shenandoah National Park, on Native American cultures of the Potomac and Shenandoah valleys. Part of the 2024 Historic Shepherdstown Speaker Series. Free. Call 304-876-0910, email hsc1786@gmail.com or go to historicshepherdstown.com.
Everybody Dance
Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17 - 7 p.m., Saturday, May 18 - 2:30 p.m.
Old Opera House Arts Centre
204 N. George St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
Spring dance recital. $20 adults, $15 ages 17 and younger. Go to https://www.oldoperahouse.org/upcoming-shows/everybodydance, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or call 304-725-4420.
The Amish Outlaws
Thursday, May 16 - 7:30 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Hip hop, rock, country, metal, disco, opera music. $25. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
Annual National Pike Festival and James Shaull Wagon Train
Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19 - brochure available with schedule, call 540-303-3083
National Pike from Clear Spring (Clear Spring Fire Company Bingo Hall, 12323 Big Spring Road) to Boonsboro (Shafer Memorial Park, 37 Shafer Park Drive)
Over three days, the wagon train follows historic National Road scenic byway. Several stops along the way with activities including encampments, yard sales, food, live music, vendors, museums, gift shops, etc. Go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069836469771, email jamesshaullwagontrainfdn@gmail.com or call 540-303-3083.
Acoustic Jam
Friday, May 17 - 5:30 to 7 p.m. (third Friday of each month)
BlackCat Music Cooperative
155 Independence St.
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Bring instrument. No cost, donations requested. Call 304-500-2696.
Ken Jankura
Friday, May 17- 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Jazz musician. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Miss Tess
Friday, May 17 - 8 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Jazz, country, blues and rock music. With opener Flea Bops. $15. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
The Rat Pack Tribute Show
Friday, May 17 - 8 p.m.
The Historic Apollo Civic Theatre
128 E. Martin St.
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe classics. $25 adults, free ages 18 and younger with an adult. Go to https://apollocivictheatre.org/the-rat-pack/, email act@apollocivictheatre.org or call 304-263-6766.
Historic Houses of Worship Bus Tour
Saturday, May 18 - 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
JC Penney
17301 Valley Mall Road
Hagerstown
Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Tour includes Dahlgren Chapel, the Newcomer House, Tolson's Chapel, St. Mark's Episcopal Church and Saint James School. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. provided by the hospitality committee of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. $65, includes a WCHS individual membership. For reservation, call 301-797-8782 or email info@washcohistory.org. Go to washcohistory.org/events/.
Shalisha
Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to noon
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop
1083 Maryland Ave.
Hagerstown
Pop music. Call 240-203-8183. Go to brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.
Health Summit
Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 1)
Zion Baptist Church (Jonathan Street Parking Lot)
61 Bethel St.
Hagerstown
Community outreach for the struggles of addiction and mental health. Fun, food and entertainment. Hosted by ZBC Health and Fitness Ministry. Admission is free. Call the Rev. Rickey A. Smith Sr. at 301-739-5616.
Gardening Then and Now
Saturday, May 18 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Welsh Barrens Visitor Center
The Conococheague Institute
12995 Bain Road
Mercersburg, Pa.
Learn about the 18th century through hands-on programs. Museum and gift shop. Admission is free. Go to www.cimlg.org, email visit@cimlg.org or call 717-328-2800.
Ballet and All That Jazz
Saturday, May 18 - young dancers' performance 10 a.m., elementary-age dancers' performance 1:30 p.m. and intermediate to advanced dancers' performance 7 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
36th spring recital. Senior and Junior company, along with Tap Troupe and Tap Company will debut dances. $15. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/BATJ or call 301-790-2000.
Grease
Saturday, May 18 - noon
Washington County Playhouse
44 N. Potomac St. (rear)
Hagerstown
Contains adult language and themes. Show only. Musical, set in the 1950s. $45. Go to https://washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/ or call 301-739-7469.
Womb Wisdom Workshop
Saturday, May 18 - 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Unity of Hagerstown
Fellowship Center at St. Mark's Episcopal Church
18313 Lappans Road
Boonsboro
For women. Led by Sabrina Madsen. Guided meditation, discussion, journal writing and more. $40. Go to www.unityhagerstown.org, email unityhagerstown@gmail.com or call 240-409-5940.
Jason and Michelle Hannah
Saturday, May 18 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Amani Brewing
654 Ropp Drive
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Rock. Go to https://amani-co.com/amani-brewing-1, email info@amanibrewing.com or call 301-842-4406.
Vanya
Saturday, May 18 - 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 - 3 p.m.
Opera House
131 W. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
A 2024 play from London's West End captured on film. Presented in collaboration with the Contemporary American Theater Festival. Not rated, recommended for ages 12 and older. Hopes, dreams and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions. No intermission. $18 adults, $15 seniors and students. Popcorn, candy, soft drinks available for purchase. Go to https://shepherdstownoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/223752 or call 304-876-3704.
Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra: The Friends Go Fishing
Saturday, May 18 - 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 - 3 p.m.
Frank Arts Center's Shipley Recital Hall (Saturday)
Shepherd University
260 University Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
and
Zion Episcopal Church (Sunday)
301 E. Congress St.
Charles Town, W.Va.
Guest artist mezzo-soprano Monica Reinagel. Works from the 19th and early 20th centuries by Ottorino Respighi and Franz Schubert. $40. Go to www.friendswv.org or buy tickets at the door (if space is available), email info@friendswv.org or call 304-876-5765.
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, May 18 - 8 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
$25. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
Sally Z Ministry
Sunday, May 19 - 10:30 a.m.
Gapland Christian Church
2812 Rohrersville Road
Rohrersville
Sally is a member of the U.S. Navy Country Current band. Call 301-432-7400.
34th Annual Youth Festival
Sunday, May 19 - 1 to 5 p.m.
Pine Hill Recreation Area (rain location is Waynesboro Area Middle School, 702 E. 2nd St.)
12684 Mentzer Gap Road
Waynesboro, Pa.
For all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Geared toward outdoors play. Variety of activities, StoryWalk and craft, demonstrations, exhibits, entertainment, etc. Italian ice for sale. Musician Mark DeRose from 2 to 3 p.m. Face painting from 3 to 5 p.m. Musical presentation by Waynesboro Children’s Theater Troupe at 4 p.m. Presented by Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute. Free, donations appreciated. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org, email: jessica@buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373.
Bluegrass Hootenanny
Sunday, May 19 - 2 to 4 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Admission is free. Donations appreciated. For more information, email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Community Fun Fest
Sunday, May 19 - 3 to 6 p.m.
AMVETS Pavillion
750 5th Ave.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar available, dessert auction, kids activities, live music by Shippensburg Blaskapelle (German band) and Cumberland Valley School of Music students, food by Montezuma. Hosted by Cumberland Valley School of Music. Tickets include food, non-alcoholic beverages, entertainment and activities. $25 ages 21 and older, $15 ages 13 to 20, $10 ages 6 to 12, free ages 5 and younger. Alcoholic beverages and raffle tickets available for purchase. Go to www.cvsmusic.org, email hmcendree@cvsmusic.org or call 717-261-1220 ext. 6.
Healing Rooms of Hagerstown
Sunday, May 19 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Pathway Community Church
1028 Salem Ave.
Hagerstown
Prayer team members pray for attendees' healing of body/life. Go to https://healingrooms.com/healing-rooms/?location=US1793, email htwonhealingrooms@gmail.com or call 717-597-8077.
The Eric Byrd Trio
Sunday, May 19 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Jazz. $20 general admission, $15 ages 17 and younger. Go to https://liveathubcityvinyl.com/all-events/ or call 301-800-9390.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: NXT Best arts and entertainment for the week of May 13